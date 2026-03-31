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Mutares Aktie 43469302 / DE000A2NB650

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31.03.2026 20:30:03

EQS-News: Mutares has sold Kalzip to Tremco CPG

Mutares
26.21 CHF -0.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has sold Kalzip to Tremco CPG

31.03.2026 / 20:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has sold Kalzip to Tremco CPG

  • Leading provider of aluminum roofing and facade systems with a strong market position and attractive growth prospects
  • Revenues of approximately EUR 75 million with an operating margin of just under 10%

Munich, March 31, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its portfolio company Kalzip GmbH (“Kalzip”) to Tremco Construction Products Group (“Tremco CPG”), part of RPM International Inc.

Following the acquisition of Tata Steel Europe in 2018, Mutares successfully positioned Kalzip as an independent company and developed it further within the Donges Group. Through targeted transformation measures and the exploitation of synergies within the Donges Group, Kalzip was able to strengthen its market position and to achieve sustainable and profitable growth. The company, which is one of the leading suppliers of aluminum roofs, facades, and building envelopes, is represented internationally with numerous sales offices and a globally available fleet of mobile production units. In fiscal year 2024, Kalzip generated highly profitable revenue of approximately EUR 75 million with around 180 employees.

RPM International Inc. is one of the world’s leading providers of construction products, specialty coatings, as well as sealing and waterproofing solutions. Against this backdrop, the acquisition of Kalzip represents a clear strategic step: through Tremco CPG, RPM is specifically strengthening its portfolio in the building envelope and metal solutions segment, expanding its technological capabilities, and unlocking additional growth potential in attractive end markets. Kalzip thus fits seamlessly into RPM’s long-term growth and internationalization strategy and offers significant synergy potential along the entire value chain.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

 

For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email:ir@mutares.de
 www.mutares.com

Press contact Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email:sh@crossalliance.de
 www.crossalliance.de

Press contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press contact United Kingdom
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2281376

 
End of News EQS News Service

2281376  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

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