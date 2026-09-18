EQS-News: Mutares has sold Cimos to the company’s management supported by investor Vero Automotive

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment

Mutares has sold Cimos to the company’s management supported by investor Vero Automotive



18.09.2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has sold Cimos to the company’s management supported by investor Vero Automotive

Manufacturer of turbocharger, powertrain, and electrification components for the automotive industry

Revenues of approx. EUR 120 million

million Another step in actively managing Mutares’ Automotive & Mobility portfolio

Munich, September 18, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has sold its portfolio company Cimos d.d. (“Cimos”) to members of Cimos’ current management team, supported by investor Vero Automotive 111 d.o.o. (“Vero Automotive”).

Cimos develops and produces aluminum and iron castings, machined components and assemblies for the automotive industry. Its offering ranges from turbocharger components to lightweight solutions for steering, chassis, braking systems and body-in-white applications, with production sites across Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company employs approximately 1,350 people and generates revenues of approximately EUR 120 million.

Since joining Mutares in 2022, Cimos has undergone significant operational improvements and has been an integral part of the build-up of the FerrAl United Group, Mutares’ automotive platform for forgings, castings and machined components and assemblies. As part of the platform, Cimos has been able to draw on significant synergy potential in finance, sales and engineering through the sharing of know-how and product technologies, joint purchasing, and a broader global network.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The sale of Cimos marks another step in actively managing our Automotive & Mobility portfolio. It also reflects the targeted reduction of our engagement in this segment. We are grateful to the Cimos team for their hard work over the past years and are confident the business is in good hands with a management that knows it inside out. We wish everyone at Cimos continued success in this new chapter.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK and USA

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

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