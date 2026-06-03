EQS-News: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH



03.06.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH



Global provider of ground support equipment and heavy-duty terminal tractors under the TREPEL and MAFI brands

Broad product portfolio with leading positions in cargo high loaders, aircraft tractors and terminal tractor systems

Strong international footprint with operations in more than 115 countries and over 50 service partners

Revenues of approx. EUR 150 million strengthening the Infrastructure & Special Industries segment

Closing expected in Q3 2026



Munich, June 3, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH. The transaction includes the operating business of both entities, combining established brands in ground support equipment and heavy-duty transport solutions, strengthening Mutares’ Infrastructure & Special Industries segment. The closing of the transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

The companies are a global provider of equipment for airport ground handling, ports and industrial logistics. TREPEL focuses on aircraft tractors, cargo high loaders and loader transporters for the aviation sector, while MAFI specializes in heavy-duty terminal tractors and transport systems used in ports, logistics hubs and industrial applications. The group operates an integrated production facility in Tauberbischofsheim, Germany, as well as a service location in Georgia, USA, and benefits from a global sales and service network spanning more than 115 countries.

The companies generate revenues of approximately EUR 150 million and employ around 410 people. The business is supported by a diversified customer base and a growing service business, which currently accounts for c. 12% of total revenues and provides recurring income potential. Following a first comprehensive transformation program, including operational optimization and cost measures, the company is positioned for further profitability improvement and sustainable growth, providing a platform for continued expansion in the global ground support, cargo handling, and specialized industrial transport equipment markets.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “This transaction represents an attractive addition to our Infrastructure & Special Industries segment, combining two well-established brands with strong market positions and a global footprint. The company offers significant operational improvement potential and a clear path towards profitable growth. We look forward to working with the management team to further enhance operational performance and develop the business into a leading platform in its markets.”



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.



For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press contact for Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press contact for France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press contact for the United Kingdom

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk