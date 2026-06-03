Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’185 -0.9%  SPI 18’696 -0.8%  Dow 51’035 -0.5%  DAX 24’887 -0.9%  Euro 0.9169 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’067 -0.7%  Gold 4’462 -0.6%  Bitcoin 52’939 0.7%  Dollar 0.7903 0.5%  Öl 97.7 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Partners Group2460882UBS24476758ABB1222171Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Mogelpackung Öko-Fonds? Was wirklich hinter den Nachhaltigkeitsfiltern von ETFs steckt
Amazon-Aktie im Anlegerfokus: Darauf können sich Mitglieder beim Prime Day 2026 freuen
HOCHTIEF-Aktie: DAX-Aufnahme könnte kurz bevorstehen - Lufthansa zweiter Kandidat
SAP-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Lufthansa-Aktie gibt nach: Personal könnte laut Gewerkschaft im Sommer knapp werden
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Mutares Aktie 43469302 / DE000A2NB650

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

03.06.2026 15:00:03

EQS-News: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH

Mutares
26.49 CHF 0.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH

03.06.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH
 

  • Global provider of ground support equipment and heavy-duty terminal tractors under the TREPEL and MAFI brands
  • Broad product portfolio with leading positions in cargo high loaders, aircraft tractors and terminal tractor systems
  • Strong international footprint with operations in more than 115 countries and over 50 service partners
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 150 million strengthening the Infrastructure & Special Industries segment
  • Closing expected in Q3 2026


Munich, June 3, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH and MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH from NDW Maschinenbau Holding GmbH. The transaction includes the operating business of both entities, combining established brands in ground support equipment and heavy-duty transport solutions, strengthening Mutares’ Infrastructure & Special Industries segment. The closing of the transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

The companies are a global provider of equipment for airport ground handling, ports and industrial logistics. TREPEL focuses on aircraft tractors, cargo high loaders and loader transporters for the aviation sector, while MAFI specializes in heavy-duty terminal tractors and transport systems used in ports, logistics hubs and industrial applications. The group operates an integrated production facility in Tauberbischofsheim, Germany, as well as a service location in Georgia, USA, and benefits from a global sales and service network spanning more than 115 countries.

The companies generate revenues of approximately EUR 150 million and employ around 410 people. The business is supported by a diversified customer base and a growing service business, which currently accounts for c. 12% of total revenues and provides recurring income potential. Following a first comprehensive transformation program, including operational optimization and cost measures, the company is positioned for further profitability improvement and sustainable growth, providing a platform for continued expansion in the global ground support, cargo handling, and specialized industrial transport equipment markets.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “This transaction represents an attractive addition to our Infrastructure & Special Industries segment, combining two well-established brands with strong market positions and a global footprint. The company offers significant operational improvement potential and a clear path towards profitable growth. We look forward to working with the management team to further enhance operational performance and develop the business into a leading platform in its markets.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press contact for Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press contact for France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press contact for the United Kingdom
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


03.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2338276

 
End of News EQS News Service

2338276  03.06.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück

Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Mutares

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten