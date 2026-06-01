Mutares Aktie 43469302 / DE000A2NB650
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
01.06.2026 16:45:03
EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Gas Solutions business from Wärtsilä
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Gas Solutions business from Wärtsilä
Munich, June 1, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully acquired the Gas Solutions business from Wärtsilä, a global leader of engineering solutions for the marine and energy markets, listed in Finland. The corporate carve-out transaction strengthens the Energy & Technology segment of Mutares as a new platform investment and marks another key acquisition in the Nordics for Mutares.
Gas Solutions is a clear market leader in critical equipment and process solutions across the entire gas value chain, serving both offshore and onshore end-markets primarily in Europe and Asia. With global operations, the company reported revenues of approx. EUR 394 million in 2025. The company’s diversified business mix, broad product portfolio, and strong global customer relationships position it at the forefront of the energy transition.
With this acquisition, Mutares strengthens its portfolio with a market-leading company in the energy sector. Driven by accelerating investments in energy security, LNG infrastructure, biogas, and decarbonization technologies, the global gas and energy infrastructure market is currently experiencing strong structural growth. Increasing demand for cleaner transition fuels, rising geopolitical focus on resilient energy supply chains, and expanding decarbonization initiatives are creating substantial long-term opportunities for technology providers such as the acquired Gas Solutions business.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
For further information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Press Contact in France
Press Contact United Kingdom
01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2334798
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2334798 01.06.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal
Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.Weiterlesen!