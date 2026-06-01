EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Gas Solutions business from Wärtsilä

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Gas Solutions business from Wärtsilä



01.06.2026 / 16:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Gas Solutions business from Wärtsilä

World leading provider of systems for cargo handling and fuel supply, reliquefaction, regasification and VOC recovery as well as large-scale biogas and onshore gas solutions

Strategic carve-out from Wärtsilä, strengthening Mutares’ portfolio in the energy transition and marine technology sectors

Revenues of approx. EUR 394 million in 2025

Munich, June 1, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully acquired the Gas Solutions business from Wärtsilä, a global leader of engineering solutions for the marine and energy markets, listed in Finland. The corporate carve-out transaction strengthens the Energy & Technology segment of Mutares as a new platform investment and marks another key acquisition in the Nordics for Mutares.

Gas Solutions is a clear market leader in critical equipment and process solutions across the entire gas value chain, serving both offshore and onshore end-markets primarily in Europe and Asia. With global operations, the company reported revenues of approx. EUR 394 million in 2025. The company’s diversified business mix, broad product portfolio, and strong global customer relationships position it at the forefront of the energy transition.

With this acquisition, Mutares strengthens its portfolio with a market-leading company in the energy sector. Driven by accelerating investments in energy security, LNG infrastructure, biogas, and decarbonization technologies, the global gas and energy infrastructure market is currently experiencing strong structural growth. Increasing demand for cleaner transition fuels, rising geopolitical focus on resilient energy supply chains, and expanding decarbonization initiatives are creating substantial long-term opportunities for technology providers such as the acquired Gas Solutions business.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact United Kingdom

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk