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Mutares Aktie 43469302 / DE000A2NB650

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01.06.2026 16:45:03

EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Gas Solutions business from Wärtsilä

Mutares
25.17 CHF -0.74%
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Gas Solutions business from Wärtsilä

01.06.2026 / 16:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Gas Solutions business from Wärtsilä

  • World leading provider of systems for cargo handling and fuel supply, reliquefaction, regasification and VOC recovery as well as large-scale biogas and onshore gas solutions
  • Strategic carve-out from Wärtsilä, strengthening Mutares’ portfolio in the energy transition and marine technology sectors
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 394 million in 2025

Munich, June 1, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully acquired the Gas Solutions business from Wärtsilä, a global leader of engineering solutions for the marine and energy markets, listed in Finland. The corporate carve-out transaction strengthens the Energy & Technology segment of Mutares as a new platform investment and marks another key acquisition in the Nordics for Mutares.

Gas Solutions is a clear market leader in critical equipment and process solutions across the entire gas value chain, serving both offshore and onshore end-markets primarily in Europe and Asia. With global operations, the company reported revenues of approx. EUR 394 million in 2025. The company’s diversified business mix, broad product portfolio, and strong global customer relationships position it at the forefront of the energy transition.

With this acquisition, Mutares strengthens its portfolio with a market-leading company in the energy sector. Driven by accelerating investments in energy security, LNG infrastructure, biogas, and decarbonization technologies, the global gas and energy infrastructure market is currently experiencing strong structural growth. Increasing demand for cleaner transition fuels, rising geopolitical focus on resilient energy supply chains, and expanding decarbonization initiatives are creating substantial long-term opportunities for technology providers such as the acquired Gas Solutions business.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

 

For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact United Kingdom
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2334798

 
End of News EQS News Service

2334798  01.06.2026 CET/CEST

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