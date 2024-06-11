Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Multitude Aktie [Valor: 25787021 / ISIN: FI4000106299]
11.06.2024 14:30:07

EQS-News: Multitude SE: Approval of written procedure and amendments to the terms and conditions of its subordinated capital notes

EQS-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Bond
Multitude SE: Approval of written procedure and amendments to the terms and conditions of its subordinated capital notes

11.06.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude SE: Approval of written procedure and amendments to the terms and conditions of its subordinated capital notes

Multitude SE (the "Company") today announces the successful completion of the written procedure that was initiated on 16 May 2024 in relation to the Company's subordinated perpetual floating rate callable capital notes with ISIN NO0011037327 (the "Notes"), regarding certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Proposal").

A sufficient number of noteholders participated in the written procedure in order to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the noteholders voted in favour of approving the Proposal.

The amendments will become effective when the Company and the agent enter into an amendment and restatement agreement, amending and restating the terms and conditions of the Notes substantially in the form set out in schedule 2 of the notice of written procedure.

For further information, please contact:

Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Phone: +41 79 371 34 17
E-mail: lasse.makela@multitude.com


About Multitude SE:  

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'. 

 

 


11.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
E-mail: ir@multitude.com
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1922731

 
End of News EQS News Service

1922731  11.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1922731&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

