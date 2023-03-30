|
30.03.2023 22:45:07
EQS-News: Multitude Group Annual Report for 2022 published
|
EQS-News: Multitude SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Multitude Group Annual Report for 2022 published
Helsinki, 30 March 2023 Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (Multitude or the Group) is pleased to announce that the Group's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 have been published today on the companys website.
The Annual Report consists of annual review and financial review, including Board of Directors report, consolidated financial statements and parent companys financial statements. The annual review includes the ESG Report 2022 which comprises the non-financial statement. It outlines the Groups ESG Goals and KPIs focused on people, processes, and the environment, with commencement of reporting on the Groups carbon emissions. The ESG report 2022 further highlights the Groups commitment to customer well-being through responsible lending practices and the introduction of a Responsible Lending Index and a commitment to progress on employee well-being supported by formalised a hybrid policy and statement on diversity and inclusion.
Multitude has prepared the Financial Statements and Board of Director's Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Multitude's ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised). Thefinancial statements and Board of Directors reportin accordance with the ESEF reporting requirements and the assurance report will be published next week.
Key highlights 2022
*Restated to reflect IFRS requirement of offsetting customer acquisition cost from revenues, reclassifying depository compensation scheme costs, and adjustment in carve-out of discontinued operations (translation difference). The total impact of restatement and reclassificationson 2021 P&L: EBIT +EUR 3.3m, Profit from continued operations +EUR 1.1m, Total net profit after discontinued operations -EUR 0.9m.
The Annual Report is available in PDF format at: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2022
The Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report have also been published as separate PDF files at: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2022
German translation of the Annual Report will be available on our website next week. The translation covers Board of Directors report and financial statements.
About Multitude SE:
Contacts:
Additional features:
File: Multitude_AR_2022
30.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude SE
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finland
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 9210058-44
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 9210058-49
|E-mail:
|ir@multitude.com
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|ISIN:
|FI4000106299
|WKN:
|A1W9NS
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1596057
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1596057 30.03.2023 CET/CEST
