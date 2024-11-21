EQS-News: MS Industrie AG publishes unaudited key figures for the first 3 quarters 2024

EQS-News: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Interim Report

MS Industrie AG publishes unaudited key figures for the first 3 quarters 2024



21.11.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Sales figures in line with reduced expectations

Significant reduction in net debt

Increase in the Group´s equity ratio

Adjusted earnings figures affected by weak capacity utilization in the 3rd quarter

New location in the USA of strategic importance

MS Industrie AG's consolidated sales for the first three quarters of 2024 of around EUR 142 million (previous year: around EUR 190 million) decreased as expected, also due to the sale of the economic majority of the “MS Ultrasonic” division. The full-year sales effect from this transaction will amount to around EUR 70 million. The Group's net debt was significantly reduced by around EUR 45 million. This was accompanied by a significant reduction in the future interest burden. The consolidated balance sheet total will be reduced by around EUR 43 million. The Group´s equity ratio increased by 9.5 percentage points and now stands at a good 44.5% (after 35.0% as of 30.06.2024) of balance sheet total. The adjusted earnings figures shows the effects of the very weak customer call-offs in the “MS XTEC” division compared to the previous year. The adjusted total comprehensive income after taxes for the first three quarters of 2024 was nevertheless almost balanced out thanks to tight cost management and operational flexibility.



The strategic decision made in 2023 to set up a new production facility for high-precision metalworking in Charlotte, North Carolina, which has now been realized in 2024, has been confirmed, particularly in light of current developments in the USA. "With this step and other sales initiatives, we are working hard to make ourselves even more independent of the commercial vehicle production, which is currently going through a crisis. Our future target markets worldwide are growth industries, for example in medical technology, the agricultural sector and mechanical engineering in general. Due to our broader positioning, we are cautiously optimistic about the year 2025,” says Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG.



Background:



MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“MS XTEC”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 250 million in 2023 and expects – after the current transition year – a sales volume of over EUR 150 million from 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).

Press Contact :

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

Klaus-Karl Becker

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de



The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.

