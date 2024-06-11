Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’138 -1.0%  SPI 16’115 -0.9%  Dow 38’868 0.2%  DAX 18’495 -0.3%  Euro 0.9653 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’016 -0.7%  Gold 2’302 -0.4%  Bitcoin 60’666 -2.6%  Dollar 0.8963 0.0%  Öl 81.7 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Lonza1384101
Top News
Mit Laufzeit-ETFs von der Zinswende profitieren
Novartis-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. gibt Neutral-Bewertung bekannt
ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood sieht Mega-Wirtschaftsseffekt durch El Salvadors KI- und Krypto-Pläne
Goldpreis: Ruhe vor dem nächsten Sturm?
UBS-Schweiz-Chefin: Fusion der UBS- und CS-Schweiz bereits im Juli möglich
Suche...
0% Kommission
MPH Health Care Aktie [Valor: 57233620 / ISIN: DE000A289V03]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.06.2024 08:30:05

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG: Q1-results 2024

finanzen.net zero MPH Health Care-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

MPH Health Care
27.50 CHF -17.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
MPH Health Care AG: Q1-results 2024

11.06.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MPH Health Care AG: Q1-results 2024 

Strong increase in earnings due to positive development of investments. Equity (net asset value) increases significantly to EUR 251.6 million. This corresponds to EUR 58.77 per share (prior-year quarter Q1/2023: EUR 43.91). The equity ratio rises to 94.3%.

Berlin, 11 June 2024 - MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) announces the preliminary IFRS consolidated results for the first quarter of 2024. Accordingly, the net asset value (NAV) per share increased from EUR 43.91 at the same time last year to EUR 58.77 as of March 31, 2024. This corresponds to an increase of around 34%.   

Compared to 31 December 2023, equity increased slightly from EUR 251.0 million to EUR 251.6 million as of 31 March 2024. At 94.3% per end of March 2024, the equity ratio remained high and increased slightly (31.12.2023: 94,2%).

The operating result (EBIT) improved from EUR -33.93 million as of 31 March 2023 to EUR 0.71 million. The IFRS result for the period for the first quarter of 2024 rose to EUR 0.67 million (same quarter of the previous year: EUR -33.42 million).

MPH AG is an investment company whose investments are reported as financial assets under the balance sheet item “Financial assets” and are measured at fair value through profit or loss as at the balance sheet date. The profit for the period is mainly the result of the fair value measurement of the listed investments held as at the reporting date, which result from the higher market prices of the investments compared to the previous year's reporting date of 31.12.2023 and do not affect liquidity.

The investments M1 Kliniken AG and CR Energy AG, which are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, were very successful operationally in the first quarter of 2024.

M1 Kliniken AG increased consolidated Group sales to EUR 84.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 76.8 million). In the Beauty segment, sales increased by more than 18% to EUR 24.7 million and the EBIT margin in this segment rose from 17.3% to 21.9%.

The M1 Group's consolidated EBIT improved disproportionately by 70% to EUR 6.8 million in Q1/2024 (previous year: EUR 4.0 million). The Group EBIT margin increased from 5.3% to 8.1%. 

The share price of M1 Kliniken AG increased from EUR 11.20 on 31 December 2023 to EUR 13.10 on 31 March 2024. At the end of May 2024, the share price was already at EUR 20.70.

CR Energy AG and its portfolio companies remain on a profitable course. According to the audited figures for the 2023 financial year, EBIT decreased from EUR 76.3 million to EUR 66.4 million. Equity increased sharply from 314.2 million euros to 393.5 million euros. The equity ratio is stable at over 97%, documenting the company's excellent equity financing.

CR Energy is increasingly involved in the renewable energy supply and sustainable living sectors, whose markets are worth billions.

At its Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 June 2024, the company intends to propose that an amount of EUR 17.64 million be transferred from retained earnings to other revenue reserves, thereby increasing the company's share capital from company funds by issuing bonus shares to the company's existing shareholders at a ratio of 1:3. The new shares are to carry dividend rights from 1 January 2024.

The CR Energy AG share price fell slightly from EUR 28.90 on 31 December 2023 to EUR 25.80 on 31 March 2024. At the end of May 2024, however, the share price was already back at EUR 28.50.

„Despite the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine and the Middle East and the still high energy costs, we are confident about the development in 2024. The strong operating performance of M1 Kliniken AG should continue for the rest of the year. The focus is clearly on expanding the “M1 Med Beauty”-network of locations and further increasing shareholder value. With its vertically integrated investment portfolio, CR Energy AG is very well positioned in the areas of “sustainable energy supply concepts” and “quality and cost-optimized living space”. MPH can also systematically benefit from the positive developments of the investments in the coming years,” says Patrick Brenske, CEO of MPH.

About MPH Health Care AG:
MPH AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also exploits potential outside the healthcare market in high-growth and profitable sectors.


Contact:
Patrick Brenske, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de

11.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MPH Health Care AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 / 863 21 45 60
Fax: 030 / 863 21 45 69
E-mail: info@mph-ag.de
Internet: www.mph-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A289V03, DE000A289VT5
WKN: A289V0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1921963

 
End of News EQS News Service

1921963  11.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1921963&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu MPH Health Care AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MPH Health Care AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über:

🥇 Gold
🥈 Silber

Woran liegt der aktuelle Höhenrausch? Geht es so weiter und sind Rohstoffe interessant für Tims Anlagestrategie?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Gold und Silber im Höhenrausch – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08:36 Gewinnserie gerissen
07:00 US-Wahlen: Showdown fürs Portfolio
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips im Konsolidierungsmodus?
10.06.24 Marktüberblick: Infineon gesucht
10.06.24 Gold und Silber im Höhenrausch – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia | BX Swiss TV
10.06.24 Four Factors Driving Gold Prices Relative to Silver
07.06.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
06.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’626.50 18.92 OGSSMU
Short 12’852.63 13.92 Y4SSMU
Short 13’279.73 8.90 UUGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’137.74 10.06.2024 17:31:29
Long 11’660.00 19.62
Long 11’343.40 13.76 KLUBSU
Long 10’867.73 8.94 SSRM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

CrowdStrike am 29.05.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA hat Aktiensplit vollzogen - das passierte am Montag mit der Aktie
Aktiensplit von NVIDIA: Wird der KI-Gigant in den Dow Jones aufgenommen?
NVIDIA Aktie News: Investoren fliehen am Nachmittag aus NVIDIA
Warum Elon Musk das Supercharger-Team entlassen hat - und wie es nun weitergeht
Darum fällt der Euro gegenüber Dollar und Franken zum Wochenstart
TUI-Aktie schafft Sprung in die Gewinnzone: TUI geht nach FTI-Pleite von Schnäppchen aus - Buchungszahlen steigen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger knickt am Mittag ein
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Meyer Burger-Aktie: So könnte das angeschlagene Solarunternehmen vom KI-Boom profitieren
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Montagnachmittag massiv unter Druck

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit