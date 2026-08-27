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MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital Aktie 20991409 / DE000A1TNWJ4

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27.08.2026 10:46:13

EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group: Invitation to the H1 2026 Earnings Webcast on 3 September 2026

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital
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EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference
MPC Oceanic Group: Invitation to the H1 2026 Earnings Webcast on 3 September 2026

27.08.2026 / 10:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the H1 2026 Earnings Webcast on 3 September 2026

Hamburg, 27 August 2026 – MPC Oceanic Group AG* (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an integrated investment and operating company focused on maritime and energy infrastructure, will publish its Half-Year Financial Report 2026 on Thursday, 3 September 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.

An earnings webcast will be held on Thursday, 3 September 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CEST.

CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr Philipp Lauenstein will discuss the financial results and provide an update on current business developments. The webcast will be held in English.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. A recording of the webcast will be made available on the company’s website after the webcast. The webcast presentation will be available on 3 September 2026 from 8:30 a.m. CEST at:

https://www.mpc-oceanic.com/shareholders/financial-figures-reports

H1 2026 Earnings Webcast Details

Date: 3 September 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. CEST
Duration: approximately 60 minutes, including Q&A

Register for the webcast here:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/f239e000-c2ab-4afb-9820-0c27ee9be5e0

*The company currently still operates under the name MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG. Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2026 and registration in the commercial register, the company will operate under the name “MPC Oceanic Group AG” from September 2026.

Contact

MPC Oceanic Group AG
Stefan Zenker
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (40) 38022-4347
Email: s.zenker@mpc-oceanic.com

 


27.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Palmaille 67
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878
E-mail: ir@mpc-capital.com
Internet: www.mpc-capital.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
WKN: A1TNWJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200D201CARYBPU604
EQS News ID: 2389688

 
End of News EQS News Service

2389688  27.08.2026 CET/CEST

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