EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group: Invitation to the H1 2026 Earnings Webcast on 3 September 2026

EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference

MPC Oceanic Group: Invitation to the H1 2026 Earnings Webcast on 3 September 2026



27.08.2026 / 10:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Invitation to the H1 2026 Earnings Webcast on 3 September 2026

Hamburg, 27 August 2026 – MPC Oceanic Group AG* (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an integrated investment and operating company focused on maritime and energy infrastructure, will publish its Half-Year Financial Report 2026 on Thursday, 3 September 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.

An earnings webcast will be held on Thursday, 3 September 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CEST.

CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr Philipp Lauenstein will discuss the financial results and provide an update on current business developments. The webcast will be held in English.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. A recording of the webcast will be made available on the company’s website after the webcast. The webcast presentation will be available on 3 September 2026 from 8:30 a.m. CEST at:

https://www.mpc-oceanic.com/shareholders/financial-figures-reports

H1 2026 Earnings Webcast Details

Date: 3 September 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. CEST

Duration: approximately 60 minutes, including Q&A

Register for the webcast here:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/f239e000-c2ab-4afb-9820-0c27ee9be5e0

*The company currently still operates under the name MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG. Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2026 and registration in the commercial register, the company will operate under the name “MPC Oceanic Group AG” from September 2026.

Contact

MPC Oceanic Group AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 (40) 38022-4347

Email: s.zenker@mpc-oceanic.com