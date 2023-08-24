Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'974 0.9%  SPI 14'456 0.8%  Dow 34'473 0.5%  DAX 15'728 0.2%  Euro 0.9537 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'267 0.2%  Gold 1'921 0.3%  Bitcoin 23'222 0.2%  Dollar 0.8772 -0.1%  Öl 83.2 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Roche1203211Lonza1384101
Top News
Novartis - Vom Farbhändler an die Spitze der Pharmaindustrie
VW-Aktie nachbörslich freundlich: Volkswagen sieht akute Halbleiterkrise als überstanden an
NVIDIA glänzt mit Gewinnsprung und übertrifft erneut die Erwartungen - NVIDIA-Aktie nachbörslich mit Kursfeuerwerk
Inflation laut BlackRock auf dem Vormarsch: Zwei Dividendentitel empfohlen
Das hat sich im Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust im zweiten Quartal 2023 getan
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital Aktie [Valor: 20991409 / ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.08.2023 07:00:22

EQS-News: MPC Capital increases profitability further in the first half of 2023

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital
2.86 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
MPC Capital increases profitability further in the first half of 2023

24.08.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

MPC Capital increases profitability further in the first half of 2023

  • Adjusted earnings before tax increase to EUR 9.2 million, EBT margin (adj.) reaches 54 %
  • Continued focus on projects relating to the energy transition
  • Various investment projects initiated will lead to higher transaction fees in the second half of the year
  • Full-year forecast confirmed

Hamburg, 24 August 2023 MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an international real asset and investment manager, today publishes its 2023 Interim Financial Report.

The first half of 2023 was very successful for the MPC Capital Group. MPC Capital was able to launch several projects in connection with the strategic focus on the decarbonisation of real assets. For example, MPC Capital has acquired a fifth property for the ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland fund and is in the process of acquiring a further project. In the Renewables area three additional projects in South and Central America were commissioned. The launch of a 65 MWp photovoltaic project also paved the way for a market entry in Guatemala. In the Shipping segment, MPC Capital initiated the acquisition of a modern, efficient fleet of container vessels in cooperation with various investors for a total investment volume of USD 150 million, with the transaction expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

Increased transaction fees expected for the second half of the year

Revenue for the MPC Capital Group came in at EUR 17.2 million in the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: EUR 18.7 million). Management services resulted in recurring revenues totalling EUR 13.9 million (H1 2022: EUR 13.6 million). The loss of revenues from the Dutch real estate business, which was sold in the previous year, was more than compensated by the increase in revenues from the other segments.

As expected and in line with the macroeconomic conditions, transaction fees decreased to at EUR 3.1 million compared to the previous year (H1 2022: EUR 5.0 million). However, based on several projects initiated by MPC Capital in all three asset classes, an increase in transaction fees is visible for the second half of the year. 

Other operating income for the first half of 2023 amounted to EUR 2.5 million (H1 2022: EUR 22.0 million). The elevated income in the previous year was substantially due to the book profit from the sale of the Dutch real estate activities and performance-based income from the Shipping segment.

Profitability of business operations improves further

Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) for the first six months of 2023 amounted to EUR 9.2 million. In the previous year, MPC Capital reported an EBT of EUR 24.3 million. EBT (adjusted) for the previous year, excluding the non-recurring proceeds from the sale of the Dutch real estate business, was EUR 7.9 million. The operating EBT margin (adjusted) thus improved from 42 % in the previous year to 54 % in the first half of 2023.

Overall, MPC Capital reported a consolidated profit after taxes of EUR 7.9 million for the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: EUR 22.8 million).

EUR 4.0 billion in assets under management, strong liquidity position

The assets under management (AUM) of the MPC Capital Group totalled EUR 4.0 billion as of 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: EUR 4.2 billion).

New business resulted in asset additions of EUR 0.2 billion. Asset disposals amounted to EUR 0.2 billion. The transaction volume for the first half of 2023 was thus EUR 0.4 billion. Valuation and currency effects were EUR 0.2 billion.

Financial assets, which mainly comprise the co-investments of MPC Capital, amounted to EUR 45.7 million as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: EUR 54.9 million). The change is mainly due to disposal of projects in the Shipping segment.

Despite the distribution of the dividend of MPC Capital AG, the consolidated profit led to a slightly higher cash position of EUR 70.9 million (cash in hand and bank balances) (31 December 2022: EUR 69.1 million). Equity was EUR 122.1 million as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: EUR 123.2 million). The equity ratio increased from 81.7 % to 86.0 %.

Full-year forecast for 2023 confirmed

The Management Board of MPC Capital AG confirms the forecast for the MPC Capital Group published on 20 February 2023. For the 2023 financial year, the Management Board expects consolidated revenues to be at the level of the previous year.

After adjustment for the non-recurring effect from the sale of the Dutch real estate activities in the previous year, a further improvement in profitability is expected in the 2023 financial year. Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) should be in the range of EUR 15.0 million to EUR 20.0 million due to a lower cost base and sustained high income from co-investments.

Ulf Holländer, CEO of MPC Capital AG, said: We look back on an economically very successful first half of 2023, which again underlined the resilience of our business model. Although the geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions remained challenging, we maintained our operating performance at a high level and further improved profitability. Yet again, our business model has served us well as an anchor of stability during highly volatile market phases. As a diversified real asset specialist, we are thus able to capitalise on opportunities arising in various markets and to compensate for temporary weaknesses in other segments.

Key Group figures for H1 2023

  01/01 30/06/2023  01/01  30/06/2022
Revenue 17,151 18,733
of which from management services 13,870 13,633
of which from transaction services 3,108 4,952
of which miscellaneous 174 148
Other operating income 2,494 21,979
Operating result (EBIT) 864 16,305
Earnings before tax (EBT) 9,213 24,342
Earnings before tax (adjusted) (EBT adj.) 9,213 7.8811
EBT margin (adj.) 54% 42%
Consolidated net profit 7,914 22,847
Employees (average total for period)2 157 169
     
  30/06/2023 31/12/2022
Assets under management (EUR billion) 4.0 4.2
Total assets 141,922 150,792
Financial assets 45,735 54,923
Liquid funds3 70,872 69,068
Equity 122,075 123,189
Equity ratio (%) 86.0% 81.7%

 All figures in EUR 000 unless otherwise indicated

1) Adjusted for the one-off proceeds from the sale of the Dutch real estate activities.

2) Of which 47 at joint ventures (previous year: 47)

3) Cash in hand and bank balances

About MPC Capital AG (www.mpc-capital.com)

MPC Capital is a global asset and investment manager for real assets focusing on Real Estate, Renewables and Shipping. Its range of services comprising the selection, launching, development, structuring, active management and sale of investments. With around 160 employees and over 25 years of experience, MPC Capital offers institutional investors access to investments in selected markets with attractive opportunities for growth and returns. As a responsible company with a family background that has been listed since 2000, MPC Capital helps to raise the financing required for achieving global climate targets.

Contact

MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Tel. +49 40 38022-4347
e-mail: s.zenker@mpc-capital.com

This communication contains future-related statements that are to some degree subject to risks and uncertainties. Future results may deviate considerably from those currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties arising from legal disputes or investigative proceedings, and access to financial resources. MPC Capital AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the future-related statements contained in this communication.


24.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Palmaille 75
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878
E-mail: kontakt@mpc-capital.com
Internet: www.mpc-capital.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
WKN: A1TNWJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1709763

 
End of News EQS News Service

1709763  24.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1709763&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – François Bloch heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck

Inside Trading & Investment

23.08.23 SMI kann Gewinne erneut nicht halten
23.08.23 Bilanz der bisherigen Berichtssaison
22.08.23 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Amgen Inc, Biogen Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Moderna Inc
22.08.23 Marktüberblick: Continental haussiert
22.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
22.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck
21.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Trüber Sommermonat
17.08.23 EUR/USD: Fed-Protokolle bringen keine Klarheit – Anleger auf der Hut
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'423.67 18.90 54SSMU
Short 11'647.26 13.62 DRSSMU
Short 12'062.38 8.98 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'973.64 23.08.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'518.05 19.75 VYSSMU
Long 10'254.05 13.45 EHSSMU
Long 9'846.42 8.98 CPSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Roche veröffentlicht durch Datenleck unbeabsichtigt gute Tiragolumab-Studiendaten
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett und Michael Burry bereiten sich auf Börsencrash vor
NVIDIA glänzt mit Gewinnsprung und übertrifft erneut die Erwartungen - NVIDIA-Aktie nachbörslich mit Kursfeuerwerk
Novartis-Aktie reagiert positiv: Novartis lagert Life-Science-Park Rheintal in Stein aus
"Das Finanzsystem ist kaputt": Ex-Credit Suisse-Topmanager Lenny Fischer rechnet mit Bankenbranche ab
SMI schliesst höher -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich kaum halten -- Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich fester
Ausblick: NVIDIA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Meme-Aktie AMC stürzt ab: Panik breitet sich laut Experte vor APE-Aktien-Zusammenlegung unter Anlegern aus
Darum macht der Euro seine Verluste zum Dollar wett - Auch zum Franken stärker
Shark Tank-Star Kevin O'Leary: S&P 500 vor mehrjähriger Rally - diese drei Aktien könnten sich lohnen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst höher -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich kaum halten -- Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich fester

Am heimischen Markt ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht vollumfänglich halten und schloss nur knapp im Plus. Die Wall Street legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin, besonders Tech-Werte erfreuten sich hoher Beliebtheit. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit