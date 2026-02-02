EQS-News: MPC Capital and Storm Capital launch MPC Storm Maritime Opportunities investment platform and raise USD 35 million in first close

EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MPC Capital and Storm Capital launch MPC Storm Maritime Opportunities investment platform and raise USD 35 million in first close



02.02.2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

MPC Capital and Storm Capital launch MPC Storm Maritime Opportunities investment platform and raise USD 35 million in first close

Access to opportunistic shipping investments across the maritime market.

A broad investment approach spanning multiple shipping segments and vessels.

Disciplined strategy to limit downside and deliver resilience and attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Hamburg/Oslo, 2 February 2026 – MPC Capital (Hamburg) and Storm Capital Management (Oslo) are launching a new investment platform MPC Storm Maritime Opportunities (“MSO”). MSO is securing USD 35 million in its first fundraising round from a group of experienced investors with a strong track record within maritime investments.

MSO has a target to raise in excess of USD 70 million to invest in shipping assets across several market segments, with a focus on modern second-hand vessels. The platform will target opportunities in dry bulk, tanker, container and offshore shipping, with exposure ranging from spot trading to long-term charters.

“I have been looking for a solid platform for my shipping investments, and have found it in MSO, building on our selective equity and project-side experience. MPC Capital is a highly reputable maritime industrial partner, and together we are creating a differentiated platform to capture attractive opportunities across the shipping cycle”, said Morten E. Astrup, founding partner of Storm Capital Management AS.

“Building on our track record of successful partnerships with investors and industrial partners across maritime segments, we are partnering with Storm Capital and launching the MSO. Together with close investment partners, we are taking the next step in institutionalizing and scaling our approach. The MSO is intended to serve as an investment platform that can grow through additional investors and an expanding pipeline of assets and projects with trusted maritime partners”, said Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Capital.

The first close was achieved through a club of high-tier investors Klaveness Marine, Portline, and Uthalden, all of which are well-known players in the maritime world. Their early commitment underscores their trust in the ability of the managers to source and manage attractive maritime investments. This is further underscored by MPC Capital’s and Morten E. Astrup’s significant co-investment in MSO.

MSO’s strategy is built on broad diversification and selective co-investments together with established industry partners. MSO targets a combination of net return of 15% p.a. IRR and attractive running yield depending on the project structure. Typical ownership stakes will range from 20–50 percent, supported by conservative financing.

The MSO is set up as a private partnership and is intended to be replaced by a Luxembourg-regulated structure during the second close.

About MPC Capital

MPC Capital is a globally active investment manager and service provider for infrastructure projects. MPC Capital initiates and manages investment solutions for institutional investors in the maritime and energy infrastructure sectors and offers a comprehensive range of services in the maritime sector. With around 300 employees, the MPC Capital Group manages more than 400 individual assets with a value of EUR 5.3 billion. As a responsible company founded in 1994 and listed on the stock exchange since 2000, MPC Capital actively contributes to financing the investment required to achieve global climate targets.

About Storm Capital and Storm Family Office

Storm Capital Management AS is a Norwegian asset management firm established in 2006 with a clear focus on active and disciplined capital management. The company manages approximately EUR 1.1 billion for external investors, primarily invested in Nordic credit and fixed income markets through the Storm Bond Fund. Storm Family Office is the private family office of Morten E. Astrup and has built significant value over the last decades primarily in equity investments in real estate, shipping and energy.

Contact

MPC Capital AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Phone: +49 40 380 22 - 43 47

Email: s.zenker@mpc-capital.com



Storm Capital Management AS / Storm Family Office

Morten E. Astrup

Founding Partner

Phone: +41 78 92 788 55

Email: morten@stormcapital.co.uk

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products in any jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements regarding target returns and performance expectations, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The target net return of 15% p.a. IRR represents a target only, with no assurance that such returns will be achieved or that investors will not experience significant losses. MPC Capital AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this release.