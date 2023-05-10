Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mountain Alliance Aktie [Valor: 25220719 / ISIN: DE000A12UK08]
EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG publishes Annual Report 2022 - Three successful exits, core portfolio further developed - NAV per share at 6.89

Mountain Alliance
EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Mountain Alliance AG publishes Annual Report 2022 - Three successful exits, core portfolio further developed - NAV per share at 6.89

10.05.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mountain Alliance AG publishes Annual Report 2022 - Three successful exits, core portfolio further developed - NAV per share at 6.89

  • Three successful exits
  • Portfolio value of 49.3 million (previous year: 52.5 million) influenced by weaker prices of listed investments
  • Net asset value (NAV) at 47.5 million (previous year:  50.5 million) or 6.89 per share (previous year: 7.34)
  • Consolidated sales up 13% to 11.4 million (previous year:  10.1 million)
  • Successful further development of the core portfolio

Munich, May 10, 2023 - Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) today publishes its Annual Report 2022 and the Net Asset Value of its investment portfolio as of December 31, 2022.

The financial year 2022 was characterized by capital markets affected by geopolitical developments, rising Inflation as well as consumer restraint. Nevertheless, Mountain Alliance AG succeeded in realizing three profitable (partial) exits, further developing the portfolio and achieving a positive sales development at the fully consolidated investments.

Mountain Alliance AG increased consolidated sales in the financial year 2022 by 13% to 11.42 million (previous year: 10.10 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved from -1.11 million to -0.68 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also improved from -1.82 million in the previous year to -1.25 million. However, the negative development on the stock market had an adverse effect on the share price performance of the listed shareholdings Bio-Gate AG and Exasol AG. Their price losses exceeded the value gains in the core portfolio, which was reflected in a financial result of -1.75 million (previous year: 5.92 million) in the financial year 2022. Accordingly, earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to -2.99 million, compared with 4.10 million in the previous year. For the reporting period, consolidated earnings amounted to -2.52 million compared to 3.77 million in the previous year. Earnings per Mountain Alliance share in fiscal year 2022 were thus -0.38, compared to 0.55 in the same period of the previous year.

The investment portfolio had a value of 49.3 million as of December 31, 2022 (previous year: 52.5 million). The declining development reflects the negative price development of the listed investments. Taking into account the net financial liabilities of 1.8 million, the net asset value (NAV) of Mountain Alliance AG amounted to 47.5 million as of the balance sheet date 2022 (previous year: 50.5 million). This results in a NAV per share of 6.89 as of December 31, 2022 compared to 7.34 as of December 31, 2021.

The Group's total assets decreased to 46.7 million as of December 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021: 50.8 million). The equity ratio is at a solid level of 86% (December 31, 2021: 84%).

"Fiscal 2022 was visibly impacted by external factors. Against this backdrop, we were able to position ourselves well compared to many of our peers. In particular, the successful further development in the portfolio, for example, the substantial expansion steps at AlphaPet, volders and Qwello, makes us optimistic for the future. The profitable exits at mybestbrands and Tillhub as well as the positive partial exit at AlphaPet clearly show that we can realize significant value enhancement potentials with our investment focus on innovative technology-focused companies," says Manfred Danner, CEO of Mountain Alliance AG.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023 and beyond, the Management Board is fundamentally confident. However, the external conditions that continue to prevail with regard to macroeconomic development, the interest rate environment and the further course of the war in Ukraine, as well as the associated consequential effects under certain circumstances, limit the accuracy of the forecast. Provided there is no substantial deterioration compared with the status quo, the Management Board considers increases in the value of the investment portfolio to be the most realistic scenario.

For the current financial year, Mountain Alliance AG is targeting an increase in consolidated revenue of 5% to 10%. In terms of NAV, the Management Board anticipates an organic increase of 5% to 10%, starting from 47.5 million in 2022. This estimate is subject to the future performance of the listed investments and based on the growth of the portfolio companies, the increasing interest of investors in the investments and value-enhancing acquisitions.

The Annual Report 2022 is available for download at www.mountain-alliance.de.
 

About Mountain Alliance AG:

Mountain Alliance AG (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and experienced investor with many years of know-how and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology companies. The aim is to invest at an early stage in companies and business models that are actively shaping the future technology trends. The company gives shareholders easy access to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions via the stock exchange.

 

Contact:

Mountain Alliance AG
Manfred Danner
Board of Directors
Theresienstrasse 40
80333 Munich
phone: +49 89 2314141 00
fax: +49 89 2314141 11
e-mail: danner@mountain-alliance.de
www.mountain-alliance.de


CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Bahnhofstr. 98
82166 Gräfelfing/Munich
phone: +49 89 1250903-30
e-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


10.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 231 41 41 00
Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11
E-mail: danner@mountain-alliance.de
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de
ISIN: DE000A12UK08
WKN: A12UK0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1627411

 
End of News EQS News Service

1627411  10.05.2023 CET/CEST

