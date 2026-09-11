EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG invests in Evolved Aerospace and expands its involvement in the European defence technology market

EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Investment

Mountain Alliance AG invests in Evolved Aerospace and expands its involvement in the European defence technology market



11.09.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mountain Alliance AG invests in Evolved Aerospace and expands its involvement in the European defence technology market

Expansion of the defence technology portfolio with a focus on autonomous mission systems

Investment in a UK-based developer of modern, cost-efficient defence systems

Further transactions planned in the European defence and AI space

Munich, 11 September 2026 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) is expanding its involvement in the European defence technology market and is acquiring a stake in Evolved Aerospace Ltd., a UK-based developer of autonomous mission systems for modern defence and security operations.

With this investment, Mountain Alliance AG is deliberately strengthening its portfolio in forward-looking defence technologies. Evolved Aerospace takes an innovative approach to modernising existing military capabilities: legacy systems are complemented by — and over time replaced with — more capable, more scalable and more cost-efficient autonomous solutions. The objective is to secure technological sovereignty for European armed forces and to expand their operational capability on a lasting basis.

Dr Hans Ulrich Tetzner, Member of the Management Board of Mountain Alliance AG, said: “We are delighted to invest in the Evolved Aerospace team, which is at the forefront of the next stage of technological development. Modern autonomous defence systems are a central building block in securing European sovereignty. We see an addressable market here with growth potential that spans generations.”

Mikael Taveniku, Founder & CEO of Evolved Aerospace, added: “The recent delivery of Evolved Aerospace's first two SkyRanger M200 mission systems to a leading APAC armed services represents the Company’s first series deliveries to a government customer and marks Evolved Aerospace transition from development into commercial delivery - with a promising pipeline of opportunities to prospective militaries on a worldwide basis. We are very pleased to have earned the confidence of Mountain Alliance AG.”



About Mountain Alliance AG:

Mountain Alliance AG (MA) (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent and intelligent investor with many years of expertise and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology businesses. Its aim is to hold self-contained stakes in companies and business models that actively shape future technology trends. In this way, the company gives shareholders straightforward access, via the stock exchange, to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions.



Contact:

Mountain Alliance AG

Dr Hans Ulrich Tetzner

Member of the Management Board

Theresienstr. 40

80333 Munich

E-mail: tetzner@mountain-alliance.de

www.mountain-alliance.de



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Bahnhofstr. 98

82166 Gräfelfing/Munich

Telephone: +49 89 1250903-30

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de