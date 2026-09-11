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Mountain Alliance Aktie 25220719 / DE000A12UK08

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11.09.2026 09:00:04

EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG invests in Evolved Aerospace and expands its involvement in the European defence technology market

Mountain Alliance
2.66 EUR 0.00%
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EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Investment
Mountain Alliance AG invests in Evolved Aerospace and expands its involvement in the European defence technology market

11.09.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mountain Alliance AG invests in Evolved Aerospace and expands its involvement in the European defence technology market

  • Expansion of the defence technology portfolio with a focus on autonomous mission systems
  • Investment in a UK-based developer of modern, cost-efficient defence systems
  • Further transactions planned in the European defence and AI space

Munich, 11 September 2026 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) is expanding its involvement in the European defence technology market and is acquiring a stake in Evolved Aerospace Ltd., a UK-based developer of autonomous mission systems for modern defence and security operations.

With this investment, Mountain Alliance AG is deliberately strengthening its portfolio in forward-looking defence technologies. Evolved Aerospace takes an innovative approach to modernising existing military capabilities: legacy systems are complemented by — and over time replaced with — more capable, more scalable and more cost-efficient autonomous solutions. The objective is to secure technological sovereignty for European armed forces and to expand their operational capability on a lasting basis.

Dr Hans Ulrich Tetzner, Member of the Management Board of Mountain Alliance AG, said: “We are delighted to invest in the Evolved Aerospace team, which is at the forefront of the next stage of technological development. Modern autonomous defence systems are a central building block in securing European sovereignty. We see an addressable market here with growth potential that spans generations.”

Mikael Taveniku, Founder & CEO of Evolved Aerospace, added: “The recent delivery of Evolved Aerospace's first two SkyRanger M200 mission systems to a leading APAC armed services represents the Company’s first series deliveries to a government customer and marks Evolved Aerospace transition from development into commercial delivery - with a promising pipeline of opportunities to prospective militaries on a worldwide basis. We are very pleased to have earned the confidence of Mountain Alliance AG.”


About Mountain Alliance AG:
Mountain Alliance AG (MA) (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent and intelligent investor with many years of expertise and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology businesses. Its aim is to hold self-contained stakes in companies and business models that actively shape future technology trends. In this way, the company gives shareholders straightforward access, via the stock exchange, to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions.


Contact:
Mountain Alliance AG
Dr Hans Ulrich Tetzner
Member of the Management Board
Theresienstr. 40
80333 Munich
E-mail: tetzner@mountain-alliance.de
www.mountain-alliance.de


CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Bahnhofstr. 98
82166 Gräfelfing/Munich
Telephone: +49 89 1250903-30
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


11.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstrasse 40
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 231 41 41 00
Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de
ISIN: DE000A12UK08
WKN: A12UK0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852
EQS News ID: 2397346

 
End of News EQS News Service

2397346  11.09.2026 CET/CEST

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