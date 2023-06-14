Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'327 0.2%  SPI 14'949 0.2%  Dow 34'212 0.4%  DAX 16'231 0.8%  Euro 0.9761 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'348 0.7%  Gold 1'946 0.1%  Bitcoin 23'426 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9048 -0.1%  Öl 74.7 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Shell-Aktie: Erhöhung der Dividende und weitere Aktienrückkäufe geplant
Airbus-Aktie: Airbus erwartet weiter steigende Nachfrage nach Passagier- und Frachtjets
TUI-Aktie: Starke Sommersaison - Gästezahlen teils über 2019
Evolva-Aktie: Wegen Finanzierungsproblemen eventueller Verkauf
Ausblick: Adobe präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Kühne + Nagel International2523886Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405ABB1222171NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
MorphoSys Aktie [Valor: 944497 / ISIN: DE0006632003]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.06.2023 08:39:03

EQS-News: MorphoSys to Host Virtual Investor Call with Key Opinion Leaders Focused on Pelabresib on June 21, 2023

MorphoSys
21.23 CHF 73.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MorphoSys to Host Virtual Investor Call with Key Opinion Leaders Focused on Pelabresib on June 21, 2023

14.06.2023 / 08:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Planegg/Munich, Germany, June 14, 2023

 

MorphoSys to Host Virtual Investor Call with Key Opinion Leaders Focused on Pelabresib on June 21, 2023


MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) will host a virtual investor event on Wednesday, June 21, at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 p.m. CEST.

During the event, Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., MorphoSys Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Demuth, M.D., Ph.D., MorphoSys Chief Research and Development Officer, will discuss the potential of the companys lead investigational asset, pelabresib. There will also be live presentations from and a Q&A opportunity with key opinion leaders John Mascarenhas, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the Adult Leukemia Program at The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai, New York, and Gabriela Hobbs, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Clinical Director of Leukemia Service at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Topics will include an overview of the disease burden for patients with myelofibrosis, including treatment gaps; a recap of encouraging findings in myelofibrosis from the pelabresib Phase 2 MANIFEST study in combination with ruxolitinib and background on the Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study, which will report topline results by the end of 2023; and new proof of concept results and expansion plans for pelabresib in other myeloid diseases. The full agenda is below.

To access the live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, visit the Investors section of the MorphoSys website at https://www.morphosys.com/en/investors

A replay of the webcast and presentation will be available on the companys website after the event.

Agenda:

Presenter Presentation
Jean-Paul Kress, M.D.
Chief Executive Officer, MorphoSys
 		 Welcome and opening remarks
Gabriela Hobbs, M.D.
Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Clinical Director of Leukemia Service at Massachusetts General Hospital
 		 Myelofibrosis burden of disease and medical need
John Mascarenhas, M.D.
Professor of Medicine and Director of the Adult Leukemia Program
at The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai, New York
 		 Pelabresib in myelofibrosis update
Tim Demuth, M.D., Ph.D.
Chief Research and Development Officer, MorphoSys
 		 Pelabresib clinical development road map
All presenters Moderated Q&A

 

About MorphoSys
At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission: More life for people with cancer. As a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, we develop and deliver innovative medicines, aspiring to redefine how cancer is treated. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. operations anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at www.morphosys.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Pelabresib
Pelabresib (CPI-0610) is an investigational selective small molecule designed to promote anti-tumor activity by inhibiting the function of bromodomain and extra-terminal domain (BET) proteins to decrease the expression of abnormally expressed genes in cancer. Pelabresib is being investigated as a treatment for myelofibrosis and has not yet been evaluated or approved by any regulatory authorities.

About MANIFEST-2
MANIFEST-2 (NCT04603495) is a global, double-blind, randomized Phase 3 clinical trial with pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib versus placebo plus ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor-naïve patients with myelofibrosis. The primary endpoint of the study is a 35% or greater reduction in spleen volume (SVR35) from baseline at 24 weeks. The key secondary endpoint of the study is a 50% or greater improvement in total symptom score (TSS50) from baseline at 24 weeks. Topline data from the MANIFEST-2 study will be available by the end of 2023. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a MorphoSys company, is the MANIFEST-2 trial sponsor.

About MANIFEST
MANIFEST (NCT02158858) is an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of pelabresib in patients with myelofibrosis. The MANIFEST trial is evaluating pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK-inhibitor-naïve myelofibrosis patients (Arm 3), with a primary endpoint of the proportion of patients with a 35% spleen volume reduction from baseline (SVR35) after 24 weeks of treatment. The trial is also evaluating pelabresib either as a monotherapy in patients who are resistant to, intolerant of, or ineligible for ruxolitinib and no longer on the drug (Arm 1) or as add-on therapy in combination with ruxolitinib in patients with a suboptimal response to ruxolitinib or myelofibrosis progression (Arm 2). Patients in Arms 1 and 2 are being stratified based on transfusion-dependent (TD) status. The primary endpoint for the patients in cohorts 1A and 2A, who were TD at baseline, is conversion to transfusion independence for 12 consecutive weeks. The primary endpoint for patients in cohorts 1B and 2B, who were not TD at baseline, is the proportion of patients with a 35% spleen volume reduction from baseline after 24 weeks of treatment. The study is also evaluating pelabresib as a monotherapy in patients with high-risk essential thrombocythemia who are intolerant of, or refractory to, hydroxyurea (Arm 4). The primary endpoint for patients in Arm 4 is complete hematological response rate after one cycle, or 21 days, of treatment. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a MorphoSys company, is the MANIFEST trial sponsor.

Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are that MorphoSys' expectations may be incorrect, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

 For more information, please contact:

 
Media Contacts:
Thomas Biegi
Vice President
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 89927 26079
thomas.biegi@morphosys.com
 		 Investor Contact:
Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com
Eamonn Nolan
Director
Tel: +1 617-548-9271
eamonn.nolan@morphosys.com
 		  

 


14.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 899 27-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 899 27-222
E-mail: investors@morphosys.com
Internet: www.morphosys.com
ISIN: DE0006632003
WKN: 663200
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1656399

 
End of News EQS News Service

1656399  14.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1656399&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu MorphoSys

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MorphoSys

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
31.05.23 MorphoSys Buy UBS AG
31.05.23 MorphoSys Buy UBS AG
30.05.23 MorphoSys Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.05.23 MorphoSys Sell Deutsche Bank AG
08.05.23 MorphoSys Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06:15 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – 15'000 Punkte im Fokus
13.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf UniCredit SpA
13.06.23 DAX Ausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – Anleger hoffen wieder
13.06.23 Marktüberblick: Adidas nach Hochstufung gesucht
13.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
13.06.23 SMI mit gelungenem Wochenauftakt
13.06.23 Stühlerücken im SMI®
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'802.82 19.20 JDSSMU
Short 12'017.65 13.90 2VSSMU
Short 12'487.46 8.78 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'327.27 13.06.2023 17:30:05
Long 10'860.97 19.20 XUSSMU
Long 10'622.02 13.57 XASSMU
Long 10'186.84 8.99 CTSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MorphoSys 102.00 4.62% MorphoSys

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DocMorris-Aktie +24 Prozent: Positive News zum E-Rezept schieben an
Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Meyer Burger präsentiert auf Fachmesse neue Solarmodule
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss im Plus
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: Moody's stuft Ausblick für UBS-Rating herauf - Ständerat schickt Vorstösse zur CS-Übernahme an Kommission
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS-Aktie in Grün: SIX verhängt Geldbusse gegen RELIEF
ABB-Aktie in Grün: Übernahme des deutschen Smart-Home-Spezialisten Eve Systems
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie gesucht: Kühne+Nagel ersetzen ab sofort Papiere der Credit Suisse im SMI
Georg Fischer-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme der finnischen Uponor gewollt
Microsoft-Aktie dennoch fester: FTC will Activision-Übernahme durch Microsoft verhindern
GAM-Aktie stabil: Liontrust veröffentlicht Übernahmeangebot für GAM

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit