14.06.2023 08:39:03
EQS-News: MorphoSys to Host Virtual Investor Call with Key Opinion Leaders Focused on Pelabresib on June 21, 2023
Media Release
Planegg/Munich, Germany, June 14, 2023
During the event, Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., MorphoSys Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Demuth, M.D., Ph.D., MorphoSys Chief Research and Development Officer, will discuss the potential of the companys lead investigational asset, pelabresib. There will also be live presentations from and a Q&A opportunity with key opinion leaders John Mascarenhas, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the Adult Leukemia Program at The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai, New York, and Gabriela Hobbs, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Clinical Director of Leukemia Service at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Topics will include an overview of the disease burden for patients with myelofibrosis, including treatment gaps; a recap of encouraging findings in myelofibrosis from the pelabresib Phase 2 MANIFEST study in combination with ruxolitinib and background on the Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study, which will report topline results by the end of 2023; and new proof of concept results and expansion plans for pelabresib in other myeloid diseases. The full agenda is below.
To access the live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, visit the Investors section of the MorphoSys website at https://www.morphosys.com/en/investors.
A replay of the webcast and presentation will be available on the companys website after the event.
Agenda:
About MorphoSys
About Pelabresib
About MANIFEST-2
About MANIFEST
Forward Looking Statements
For more information, please contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-222
|E-mail:
|investors@morphosys.com
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006632003
|WKN:
|663200
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1656399
