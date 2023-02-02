|
02.02.2023 15:27:04
EQS-News: More capacity for further growth: technotrans moves into production facility in Steinhagen
|
EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
More capacity for further growth: technotrans moves into production facility in Steinhagen
Sassenberg/Steinhagen, February 2, 2023 Full order books, continuous corporate growth and the associated need to expand production capacity: On March 1st, technotrans SE is putting new production facilities into operation on Michaelisstrasse in the Brockhagen district of Steinhagen. The facility consists of a hall section for production and one for logistics over a total of 3,000 square metres and will create around 60 jobs in the future. Under modern production conditions with optimised material flow, the plant will primarily manufacture thermal management systems for applications in electromobility.
The new production facility will enable us to create the conditions for processing the high order backlog more efficiently and be even better prepared for major orders in future, says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE. The technotrans Group has now posted a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 for two years in succession. There has been an increase in the order backlog from 49 million at the start of 2021 to more than 100 million. This positive development is a result of the Future Ready 2025 strategy which, in its current second phase, aims to accelerate growth. The expansion of production capacities is part of further expansion also beyond 2025.
In Steinhagen, the technology group is renting a commercial property with a total area of 3,000 square metres, comprised of two hall sections of 1,500 square metres each for production and logistics respectively. Around 25 employees will be working at the new site when it starts on the planned date of March 1, 2023. In the long term, it is envisaged that the number of employees will increase to around 60. The site in Steinhagen is an ideal addition in terms of size and location. This is because physical proximity to the headquarters in Sassenberg is crucial for the transfer of know-how and efficient processes, says Peter Hirsch, CTO/COO of technotrans SE.
Technology for a sustainable future
|
1550565 02.02.2023 CET/CEST
