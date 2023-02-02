SMI 11'201 0.0%  SPI 14'471 0.3%  Dow 33'980 -0.3%  DAX 15'464 1.9%  Euro 0.9951 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'238 1.6%  Gold 1'941 -0.5%  Bitcoin 21'728 1.0%  Dollar 0.9111 0.3%  Öl 82.6 -0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Julius Bär-Aktie steigt kräftig: Tieferer Gewinn in 2022
Credit Suisse-Aktie höher: CS und weitere rechnen anscheinend nur mit geringer Rückerstattung nach Archegos-Zusammenbruch
Shell-Aktie legt zu: Rekordgewinn in 2022
Deutsche Bank-Aktie verliert: Deutsche Bank hat 2022 deutlich mehr verdient - keine Details zu weiteren Aktienrückkäufen
T-Mobile US-Aktie: Experten empfehlen T-Mobile US im Januar mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

technotrans Aktie [Valor: 4630018 / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.02.2023 15:27:04

EQS-News: More capacity for further growth: technotrans moves into production facility in Steinhagen

technotrans
27.66 CHF 4.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
More capacity for further growth: technotrans moves into production facility in Steinhagen

02.02.2023 / 15:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More capacity for further growth: technotrans moves into production facility in Steinhagen

  • Expansion of capacity due to high level of orders
  • Increase in production and logistics space of 3,000 m²
  • Production of thermal management systems for electromobility applications

Sassenberg/Steinhagen, February 2, 2023 Full order books, continuous corporate growth and the associated need to expand production capacity: On March 1st, technotrans SE is putting new production facilities into operation on Michaelisstrasse in the Brockhagen district of Steinhagen. The facility consists of a hall section for production and one for logistics over a total of 3,000 square metres and will create around 60 jobs in the future. Under modern production conditions with optimised material flow, the plant will primarily manufacture thermal management systems for applications in electromobility.

 The new production facility will enable us to create the conditions for processing the high order backlog more efficiently and be even better prepared for major orders in future, says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE. The technotrans Group has now posted a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 for two years in succession. There has been an increase in the order backlog from 49 million at the start of 2021 to more than 100 million. This positive development is a result of the Future Ready 2025 strategy which, in its current second phase, aims to accelerate growth. The expansion of production capacities is part of further expansion also beyond 2025.

In Steinhagen, the technology group is renting a commercial property with a total area of 3,000 square metres, comprised of two hall sections of 1,500 square metres each for production and logistics respectively. Around 25 employees will be working at the new site when it starts on the planned date of March 1, 2023. In the long term, it is envisaged that the number of employees will increase to around 60. The site in Steinhagen is an ideal addition in terms of size and location. This is because physical proximity to the headquarters in Sassenberg is crucial for the transfer of know-how and efficient processes, says Peter Hirsch, CTO/COO of technotrans SE.

Technology for a sustainable future
The technotrans Group develops and produces thermal management systems for use in electromobility applications, server cooling systems, medical applications, plastics processing, the printing industry and other sectors. The particularly energy-efficient equipment not only ensures precise temperatures for numerous industrial processes, but also helps companies reduce their CO2 footprint. With our thermal management solutions, we serve the megatrends of decarbonisation, electrification and digitalisation. We see enormous potential for growth here, stresses Michael Finger.

For further information, please visit www.technotrans.com

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The companys core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral component of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the four focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. The technology company also develops highly specialised cooling and filtration solutions for the Laser & Machine Tools area. technotrans furthermore offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 5 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs over 1,400 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of 211.1 million for the 2021 financial year.

 

Contact for journalists: Contact for representatives of publishing houses:
 
Lukas Schenk
Sputnik GmbH
Presse- und Öffentlichkeitsarbeit
Hafenweg 9
48155 Münster
Tel.:  +49 (0) 2 51 / 62 55 61-131
schenk@sputnik-agentur.de
https://www.sputnik-agentur.de
 		 Frank Dernesch
Investor Relations
technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Straße 17
48336 Sassenberg
Tel.:  +49 (0) 25 83 / 301- 1868
frank.dernesch@technotrans.de
https://www.technotrans.com
 

 

 


02.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
Fax: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
E-mail: info@technotrans.de
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
WKN: A0XYGA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1550565

 
End of News EQS News Service

1550565  02.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1550565&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu technotrans SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: O`REILLY, PEPSICO & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der O`REILLY, PEPSICO & UBS vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: O`REILLY, PEPSICO & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:59 Julius Bär: JB Outperformance-Zertifikat auf ABB Ltd
10:41 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung über 24.000-Dollar-Marke – EZB im Fokus
10:25 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
10:13 UBS KeyInvest: E-Mobilität - Eine Branche unter Strom / Zalando - Wieder in Mode
09:42 Marktüberblick: Dollar nach Fed-Sitzung unter Druck
09:12 Vontobel: derimail - 5.65% p.a. BRC mit Partizipation auf Lonza, UBS Group, VAT
08:53 Schwergewichte drücken SMI nach unten
01.02.23 Aktien aktuell: O`REILLY, PEPSICO & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
31.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 6.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'623.60 19.43 WSSM2U
Short 11'845.57 13.97 DQSSMU
Short 12'325.49 8.73 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'197.42 02.02.2023 15:26:41
Long 10'721.54 19.26 MRSSMU
Long 10'466.53 13.46 A6SSMU
Long 10'019.12 8.80 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie in Rot: Zahlen im Schlussquartal rückläufig - CEO hat 2022 deutlich weniger verdient
Rezession voraus: Das rät BlackRock Anlegern jetzt
Fed erhöht wie erwartet die Leitzinsen: SMI beendet Handelstag schwächer -- DAX schliesst fester -- Wall Street dreht letztlich noch ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
ABB-Aktie tiefer: Gewinneinbruch und Auftragsrückgang im Schlussquartal
Roche-Aktie leichter: Erweiterte EU-Zulassung für Hemlibra - Ausblick Roche: Jahresumsatz von 63,3 Milliarden Franken erwartet
Credit Suisse-Aktie höher: CS und weitere rechnen anscheinend nur mit geringer Rückerstattung nach Archegos-Zusammenbruch
Roche-Aktie schwächer: Roche erreicht 2022 Prognose - Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang im neuen Jahr erwartet
Swiss Re-Aktie zieht an: Rückversicherung wird in zwei Teile aufgespaltet
Rheinmetall-Aktie tiefrot: Rheinmetall erhält US-Auftrag - Rheinmetall begibt Wandelanleihen
Darum nähert sich der Euro der 1,10 Dollar-Marke - Auch Franken gewinnt deutlich zum Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.