EQS-News: mobilezone strengthens its management bodies in Switzerland and Germany - change in Group management

The first quarter will see changes in mobilezone's management bodies in both Switzerland and in Germany: in Switzerland, Ruben Lehmann will join mobilezone and Sascha Hancke and Mathias Sieg will reinforce the management team in Germany. Jens Barth, Chief Digital Officer of the Group will leave the company on 30 April 2022.

In mobilezone's Swiss business, the further expansion of its range of services and the continuation of the growth path forged by the company's own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) TalkTalk are important areas of strategic focus. Ruben Lehmann will join the Swiss management team on 1 February 2022 as the Services Director, taking on both business areas. Ruben Lehmann most recently worked for Nokia's successor company HMD Global as Vice President. He was Managing Director of autronic ag from 2015 to 2019 and held various roles at the Swiss telecommunications company Monzoon Networks AG from 2006 to 2015. He brings with him extensive knowledge of the telecommunications industry and in the areas of business development and company strategies.

Changes in Group management and in the management team in Germany.

In 2022, the German management team will be joined by Mathias Sieg and Sascha Hancke, as announced in October.

Mathias Sieg, proven digital expert, founder of an online performance agency and entrepreneur, is currently Managing Director of Resolution Media Germany, which is part of the Omnicon Media Group. Sascha Hancke has many years of experience in the telecommunications and consumer electronics industry. Following senior positions at Deutsche Telekom AG and LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH, among others, he has held positions in procurement and in management at Media Saturn Deutschland GmbH over a tenure of more than ten years.

Jens Barth will leave the company on 30 April 2022 and devote himself to new tasks. Jens Barth joined Sparhandy as managing director in 2015. Since the beginning of 2020, he has been Managing Director of mobilezone Deutschland, co-CEO of powwow and since January 2021 CDO of the mobilezone Group.

Markus Bernhard, CEO of the mobilezone Group, had this to say: 'We look forward to welcoming Ruben, Sascha and Mathias, three experts in their respective fields, to the company management bodies of our national companies. We thank Jens for the valuable work he has undertaken for mobilezone and wish him all the best for his future professional and personal endeavours.'

Wilke Stroman, CEO of mobilezone Deutschland is delighted about these notable additions to the management team: 'I am delighted to be able to welcome both Sascha and Mathias to the management team. Both have the relevant expertise to actively and successfully help shape our ambitious growth plan. Jens has made a decisive contribution to the success of our company in recent years. I would like to express my sincere thanks for this.'