EQS-News: Mister Spex SE: Mister Spex appoints Stephan Schulz-Gohritz as Chief Financial Officer and strengthens its leadership team

Berlin, 18 September 2023

Mister Spex appoints Stephan Schulz-Gohritz as Chief Financial Officer and strengthens its leadership team

Mister Spex appoints Stephan Schulz-Gohritz as its new CFO and member of the Management Board effective from 1 January 2024

Stephan brings more than 20 years of experience growing businesses both organically and via M&A, leading turnarounds and building strong teams

His current role is CFO and member of the board at BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Previously, he spent 10 years at HARTMANN AG as CFO and Chief Retail Officer

Mister Spex, Europes leading digitally driven omnichannel optician, today announced the appointment of Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, as Chief Financial Officer. Stephan is a strategic addition to the Mister Spexs leadership team, bringing a proven track record of driving growth and profitability, leading turnarounds and building strong finance teams within medical, chemical industries as well as fast-moving consumer goods. As Mister Spexs CFO, he will lead all aspects of the companys financial operations, including M&A.

Stephan's background encompasses two decades of experience, coupled with a demonstrated history of propelling strategic expansion within publicly listed companies. said Peter Williams, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Mister Spex. His deep expertise in financial planning and corporate strategy will play a key role in driving the growth and increasing profitability of the company.

After over 15 years of building and perfecting its omnichannel model said Stephan Schulz-Gohritz Mister Spexs market positioning and revenue outlook are very strong, and I see that there are many opportunities for growth and expansion, to improve profitability and to drive efficiencies. I am excited to contribute to the next chapter of Mister Spexs success story.

Stephan Schulz-Gohritz joins Mister Spex from BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, a European market leader in Cardiac Rhythm Therapy and Vascular Intervention, where he was most recently Chief Financial Officer. From 2009 to 2019, Stephan was at HARTMANN AG (DE0007474041) a leading provider of Medical Devices in Europe. Stephan was Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the HARTMANN GROUP and held a business responsibility as Chief Retail Officer for companys consumer goods businesses (KNEIPP and CMC). At HARTMANN, Stephan has successfully doubled the size of the consumer goods business, significantly improved profitability and led its internationalization into Europe, USA, and Asia. He has also built-up M&A and Business Development as corporate functions. Earlier in his career, he held executive position in ALTANA AG being CFO its Pigment Division ECKART GmbH.

About Mister Spex SE:

Founded in 2007, Mister Spex SE (together with its subsidiaries, "Mister Spex") is a multi-award-winning company that has become the leading digitally-driven omni-channel optician in Europe. Mister Spex has been at the forefront of the industrys transformational shift, growing from a pure online player into a successful omni-channel optician with more than 6 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been integral parts of the companys evolution, from 2D to 3D digital frame fitting tools to intelligent browsing features. Mister Spex focusses on making purchasing glasses a shopping experience that is simple, transparent and, at the same time, fun for customers offering a comprehensive and diverse range of high-quality products in combination with extensive expertise in optics and advice from the customer service team, its own branches and an extensive network of partner opticians.

