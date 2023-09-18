Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mister Spex Aktie [Valor: 112250364 / ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2]
18.09.2023 12:30:08

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE: Mister Spex appoints Stephan Schulz-Gohritz as Chief Financial Officer and strengthens its leadership team

Mister Spex
EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Mister Spex SE: Mister Spex appoints Stephan Schulz-Gohritz as Chief Financial Officer and strengthens its leadership team

18.09.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 18 September 2023

 

Mister Spex appoints Stephan Schulz-Gohritz as Chief Financial Officer and strengthens its leadership team

 

  • Mister Spex appoints Stephan Schulz-Gohritz as its new CFO and member of the Management Board effective from 1 January 2024
  • Stephan brings more than 20 years of experience growing businesses both organically and via M&A, leading turnarounds and building strong teams
  • His current role is CFO and member of the board at BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
  • Previously, he spent 10 years at HARTMANN AG as CFO and Chief Retail Officer

 

Mister Spex, Europes leading digitally driven omnichannel optician, today announced the appointment of Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, as Chief Financial Officer. Stephan is a strategic addition to the Mister Spexs leadership team, bringing a proven track record of driving growth and profitability, leading turnarounds and building strong finance teams within medical, chemical industries as well as fast-moving consumer goods. As Mister Spexs CFO, he will lead all aspects of the companys financial operations, including M&A.

Stephan's background encompasses two decades of experience, coupled with a demonstrated history of propelling strategic expansion within publicly listed companies. said Peter Williams, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Mister Spex. His deep expertise in financial planning and corporate strategy will play a key role in driving the growth and increasing profitability of the company.

After over 15 years of building and perfecting its omnichannel model said Stephan Schulz-Gohritz Mister Spexs market positioning and revenue outlook are very strong, and I see that there are many opportunities for growth and expansion, to improve profitability and to drive efficiencies. I am excited to contribute to the next chapter of Mister Spexs success story.

Stephan Schulz-Gohritz joins Mister Spex from BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, a European market leader in Cardiac Rhythm Therapy and Vascular Intervention, where he was most recently Chief Financial Officer. From 2009 to 2019, Stephan was at HARTMANN AG (DE0007474041) a leading provider of Medical Devices in Europe. Stephan was Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the HARTMANN GROUP and held a business responsibility as Chief Retail Officer for companys consumer goods businesses (KNEIPP and CMC).  At HARTMANN, Stephan has successfully doubled the size of the consumer goods business, significantly improved profitability and led its internationalization into Europe, USA, and Asia. He has also built-up M&A and Business Development as corporate functions. Earlier in his career, he held executive position in ALTANA AG being CFO its Pigment Division ECKART GmbH.

About Mister Spex SE:

Founded in 2007, Mister Spex SE (together with its subsidiaries, "Mister Spex") is a multi-award-winning company that has become the leading digitally-driven omni-channel optician in Europe. Mister Spex has been at the forefront of the industrys transformational shift, growing from a pure online player into a successful omni-channel optician with more than 6 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been integral parts of the companys evolution, from 2D to 3D digital frame fitting tools to intelligent browsing features. Mister Spex focusses on making purchasing glasses a shopping experience that is simple, transparent and, at the same time, fun for customers offering a comprehensive and diverse range of high-quality products in combination with extensive expertise in optics and advice from the customer service team, its own branches and an extensive network of partner opticians.

Investor Relations

Irina Zhurba I Head of Investor Relations I irina.zhurba@misterspex.de 

 

Media Relations:

Judith Schwarzer I Head of Corporate Communications I Judith.Schwarzer@misterspex.de 

 

Mister Spex SE 

Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24
D-10249 Berlin
Website: www.misterspex.de  
Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com

 

 

Disclaimer:

This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Mister Spex SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described herein as a result of factors affecting Mister Spex, such as changes in general economic conditions and the competitive environment, capital market risks, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, as well as changes in international and national laws and regulations, particularly with respect to tax laws and regulations. Mister Spex SE assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

This publication contains supplementary financial measures (not specifically identified in relevant accounting frameworks) that are, or may be, so-called alternative performance measures. For purposes of evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of Mister Spex, these supplemental financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial ratios used can be found in the Annual Report 2022 of Mister Spex, which is available at https://ir.misterspex.com/.

 


18.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
10249 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: presse@misterspex.de
Internet: www.misterspex.de
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2
WKN: A3CSAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1727667

 
End of News EQS News Service

1727667  18.09.2023 CET/CEST

