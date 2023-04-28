|
28.04.2023 15:20:04
EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Publishes Annual Report as well as Sustainability Report 2022
|
EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Publishes Annual Report as well as Sustainability Report 2022
April 28, 2023 MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI or the Company, ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) today publishes its Annual Report 2022 including the audited consolidated financial statement for the fiscal year 2022, and the audited Governance Report 2022. Furthermore, the company publishes its Sustainability Report for the year 2022.
Both the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report are available on MGI's website, which can be accessed via the following link: www.mgi-se.com.
Responsible parties
The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons at MGI set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.
For further information, please contact:
Sören Barz
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games. MGIs main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.
28.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
|c/o Match2One AB, Stureplan 6
|114 35 Stockholm
|Sweden
|Phone:
|+491703769571
|E-mail:
|info@mgi-se.com
|Internet:
|www.mgi-se.com
|ISIN:
|SE0018538068
|WKN:
|A3D3A1
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Tradegate Exchange; FNSE
|EQS News ID:
|1620567
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1620567 28.04.2023 CET/CEST
