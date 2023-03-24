|
24.03.2023 13:10:06
EQS-News: MGI completes settlement of the 2027 Bonds and has reduced its leverage by repurchasing approx. EUR 55m of existing MGI Bonds - Management subscribed for EUR 1.5m in 2027 Bonds
|
EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE completes settlement of the 2027 Bonds and has reduced its leverage by repurchasing approx. EUR 55m of existing MGI Bonds - Management subscribed for EUR 1.5m in 2027 Bonds
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
24 March 2023 MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI or the Company, ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX: MDGIF) has today settled the new senior secured floating rate callable bonds (ISIN SE0019892241) in the amount of EUR 225,000,000 (the Bonds or the Bond Issue). As part of the transaction, MGI's executive management rolled over EUR 1,000,000 of Bonds and subscribed for EUR 500,000 in new Bonds.
In addition to repurchasing EUR 176,200,000 Bonds as part of the 2027 Bond issue as announced on the 9 March 2023, the Company has repurchased Bonds in an amount of approx. EUR 55,000,000 to further reduce leverage. The total nominal amount of the outstanding MGI Bonds now amounts to approx. EUR 400,000,000. The Company plans to further decrease leverage by way of additional repurchases of MGI Bonds at or around prevailing market prices.
With the 2027 Bond Issue and repurchase of existing bonds, the Company has successfully extended its debt maturity profile and reduced its leverage.
Responsible parties
The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons at MGI set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.
For further information, please contact:
Remco Westermann
Sören Barz
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games. MGIs main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.
24.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
|c/o Match2One AB, Stureplan 6
|114 35 Stockholm
|Sweden
|Phone:
|+491703769571
|E-mail:
|info@mgi-se.com
|Internet:
|www.mgi-se.com
|ISIN:
|SE0018538068
|WKN:
|A3D3A1
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Tradegate Exchange; FNSE
|EQS News ID:
|1592061
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1592061 24.03.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Registered Shs -A-
Analysen zu MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Registered Shs -A-
Gewinne in Sicht
Erfolgreiche Investoren erzielen an der Börse Renditen von mehr als 10 Prozent pro Jahr. Wie Sie das auch schaffen? Wir geben Ihnen die besten Tipps zum Aktienkauf 2023 - hier erfahren Sie mehr!
Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerunsicherung nimmt wieder zu: SMI und DAX deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Märkte schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich am Freitag mit kräftigen Abschlägen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Verluste gemacht.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}