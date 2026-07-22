EQS-News: Meridian Holdings to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

EQS-News: Meridian Holdings Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Meridian Holdings to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results



23.07.2026 / 00:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LAS VEGAS, NV - July 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian Holdings" or the "Company"), a global gaming and entertainment technology group that operates and licenses online and retail platforms across sports betting, iGaming, and prize-based entertainment, serving B2B and B2C customers across over 20 regulated markets, today announced the Company will report its second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Management will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 AM ET to discuss the results. The live audio webcast and an accompanying investor presentation will be made available on Meridian Holdings’ investor relations website at https://meridian-holdings.com/investors/.

About Meridian Holdings

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a global operator and licensor of online and retail sports betting, gaming, and casino platforms, serving B2B and B2C customers across more than 20 regulated markets. The Company's B2C division is led by Meridianbet Group, a leading online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001 and licensed across Europe, Africa, and South America. Meridian's B2B division, comprising game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, develops, licenses, and distributes proprietary gaming technology to a global client base. Additional subsidiaries include RKings Competitions (pay-to-enter prize competitions in the UK), MexPlay (regulated online casino in Mexico), and Classics for a Cause (subscription-based digital memberships and trade-promotion competitions in Australia). The Company's software automatically declines gaming or redemption requests originating in the United States, in strict compliance with U.S. law.

For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com or email us at ir@meridian-holdings.com

Contact:

Investors & Press

ir@meridian-holdings.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Meridian Holdings Inc