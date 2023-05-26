EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Expansion of Capital Base to Accelerate Growth

EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

MEDIQON Group AG: Expansion of Capital Base to Accelerate Growth



26.05.2023 / 08:55 CET/CEST

As announced in the ad-hoc release of May 26, 2023, MEDIQON Group AG has successfully completed a share capital increase and a bond placing of the 2020 perpetual bond.

Both transactions will raise circa EUR 16 million in additional funds for the Group. These proceeds will be invested to further accelerate the Groups growth. Furthermore, the company intents to make repurchase offers for the entire outstanding amounts of the 2020 perpetual bond within two years financed from existing cash or, alternatively, by issuing shares at a price of at least EUR 18.00 per share.

Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of MEDIQON Group AG commented:

"The platform companies of MEDIQON Group AG are growing in 2023 as well. Today, we are happy to announce the raising of additional funds to put our growth on a solid footing. We would like to thank our teams for the excellent and our shareholders and bondholders for the great trust in our work.