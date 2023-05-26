Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
MEDIQON Group Aktie [Valor: 2175722 / ISIN: DE0006618309]
Kaufen Verkaufen
26.05.2023 08:55:25

EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Expansion of Capital Base to Accelerate Growth

MEDIQON Group
EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
MEDIQON Group AG: Expansion of Capital Base to Accelerate Growth

26.05.2023 / 08:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As announced in the ad-hoc release of May 26, 2023, MEDIQON Group AG has successfully completed a share capital increase and a bond placing of the 2020 perpetual bond.

Both transactions will raise circa EUR 16 million in additional funds for the Group. These proceeds will be invested to further accelerate the Groups growth. Furthermore, the company intents to make repurchase offers for the entire outstanding amounts of the 2020 perpetual bond within two years financed from existing cash or, alternatively, by issuing shares at a price of at least EUR 18.00 per share.

Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of MEDIQON Group AG commented:

"The platform companies of MEDIQON Group AG are growing in 2023 as well. Today, we are happy to announce the raising of additional funds to put our growth on a solid footing. We would like to thank our teams for the excellent and our shareholders and bondholders for the great trust in our work.


26.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MEDIQON Group AG
Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
61462 Königstein im Taunus
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6174-9687040
Fax: +49 (0) 6174-9687043
E-mail: ir@mediqon-group.de
Internet: www.mediqon-group.de
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1642503

 
End of News EQS News Service

1642503  26.05.2023 CET/CEST

