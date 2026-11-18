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18.11.2026 18:38:03
EQS-News: Medios Approves New Share Buyback Program
|
EQS-News: Medios AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Medios Approves New Share Buyback Program
Thomas Meier, CEO of Medios AG: “With this share buyback, we are consistently implementing the capital allocation strategy we presented at our Capital Markets Day in late September 2026. This measure also underscores our confidence in the strength of our business model, our financial performance, and the sustainable growth potential of our strategy.”
Share buyback program is part of the “Medios Next Level” strategy
As part of the “Medios Next Level” strategy unveiled in September, the company is targeting consolidated revenue of approximately 3.1 billion euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin1 of approximately 5.5% for fiscal year 2031.
Medios had also announced that it would use share buybacks as its preferred instrument for returning capital to its shareholders. The buyback that has now been approved underscores – in addition to the Group’s profitable growth – Medios’ commitment to creating sustainable value for its shareholders.
The new share buyback program also fits into this context. The repurchased shares can be used flexibly within the scope of the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, for example, as “acquisition currency” in corporate acquisitions, for employee stock ownership plans, or for stock-based compensation plans.
Following the successful first share buyback program in fiscal year 2025, Medios will shortly retire the treasury shares acquired under that program – which currently total 986,362 shares (3.9% of the share capital) – and reduce the share capital accordingly. This will permanently reduce the number of outstanding shares with the aim of strengthening the long-term value per share for the remaining shareholders.
1 To improve transparency regarding its financial results, Medios will switch from “EBITDA pre” to a newly defined “EBITDA adjusted” starting in fiscal year 2027. Going forward, adjustments will be limited to two clearly defined categories: M&A expenses and restructuring costs.
About Medios AG
Medios is a European pharmaceutical services group with two operating segments –Specialty Pharma Supply and Compounding – and operates in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain. Working closely with pharmacies, specialist medical practices, and pharmaceutical companies, Medios combines pharmaceutical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and smart services to enable reliable and efficient access to innovative and individualized therapies. The focus is on patients with complex and chronic conditions, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurological and metabolic disorders.
Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
www.medios.group
Kontakt
Katrin Neuffer
Director Investor Relations & Communications
Medios AG
Heidestrasse 9 | 10557 Berlin
T +49 30 232 566 800
ir@medios.group
www.medios.group
18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestrasse 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.group
|Internet:
|www.medios.group
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23
|EQS News ID:
|2437942
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2437942 18.11.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Blackrock - Der Weg ist frei
Der Börsenboom lässt die Gewinne beim grössten Vermögensverwalter der Welt sprudeln. Nach dem jüngsten Ausbruch nach oben ist die Blackrock-Aktie gut dazu geeignet, auf eine Jahresendrallye zu spekulieren.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Medios AG
|
18:38
|EQS-News: Medios beschliesst neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm (EQS Group)
|
18:38
|EQS-News: Medios Approves New Share Buyback Program (EQS Group)
|
18:33
|EQS-Adhoc: Medios AG: Medios AG beschliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm (EQS Group)
|
18:33
|EQS-Adhoc: Medios AG: Medios AG adopts public share buyback program (EQS Group)
|
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