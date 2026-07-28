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Medios Aktie 19069483 / DE000A1MMCC8

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28.07.2026 19:49:03

EQS-News: Medios AG: Earnings guidance for the financial year 2026 reduced – revenue guidance raised at the same time

Medios
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EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Medios AG: Earnings guidance for the financial year 2026 reduced – revenue guidance raised at the same time

28.07.2026 / 19:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Medios AG: Earnings guidance for the financial year 2026 reduced – revenue guidance raised at the same time

Berlin, July 28, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, Medios AG (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) generated Group revenue in the first half of 2026 surpassing the 1-billion € for the first time (H1 2026: €1,075 million; H1 2025: €991.7 million) and EBITDA pre¹ of approximately €44 million (H1 2025: €46.3 million). Based on this and an updated projection for the full year, the Executive Board today resolved to adjust the earnings guidance for the financial year 2026. Medios now expects EBITDA pre¹ in a range of €88 million to €92 million (previous guidance: €94 million to €102 million). At the same time, the revenue guidance of €2.0 billion to €2.12 billion is raised to a range of €2.1 billion to €2.16 billion.

The main reasons for the adjustment of the earnings guidance are the continued price decline for high-margin products in the Pharmaceutical Supply segment as well as deteriorated business prospects in medical cannabis – a direct consequence of the GKV-Beitragssatzstabilisierungsgesetz (Statutory Health Insurance Contribution Rate Stabilization Act) passed by the German Bundestag, which will exclude the reimbursement of cannabis flowers by the statutory health insurance funds in the future and significantly restricts the reimbursement of cannabis-based preparations. These negative effects cannot be offset by the expected revenue increase in the second half of the year. In addition, Medios expects the business performance in the International Business segment in the second half of the year to fall slightly short of expectations.

The measures initiated to reduce costs and increase efficiency – including the discontinuation of production at the Aschaffenburg site (while customer supply continues from other Medios sites) as well as the Avanti-Medios-operational excellence program – are taking effect as planned. As a result, the Patient-Specific Therapies segment in Germany will improve its margin in the second half of the year. However, these positive developments will only partially offset the negative effects described above in the financial year 2026.

“Medios remains on its growth trajectory. At the same time, price pressure on selected products and the new legislation on medical cannabis are weighing on our earnings. These developments prompt us to further step up our operational excellence program and to focus strategically on business areas in which we can grow profitably,” says Thomas Meier, CEO of Medios AG.

Medios will explain further background and details in an analysts’ and investors’ conference call. Additional details on the operating business will be provided as part of the half-year reporting on August 12, 2026, and strategic implications will be presented at our Capital Markets Day on September 28/29.

¹ EBITDA pre as defined in the Annual Report 2025 (p. 138) and the Quarterly Statement Q1 2026 (p. 6).


Important events for the Medios Group in the 2026 financial year:

August 12 Half-Year Financial Report 2026
September 21 to 23 Berenberg and Goldman Sachs 15th German Corporate Conference – Munich
September 28/29 Medios Capital Markets Day, Breda
November 10 Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2026

 

-------------------

 

About Medios AG

Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany’s first listed specialty pharmaceutical company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

www.medios.group

Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Medios AG

Heidestrasse 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

ir@medios.group

www.medios.ag

 

Disclaimer

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. Medios AG assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

 


28.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestrasse 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.group
Internet: www.medios.group
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23
EQS News ID: 2373056

 
End of News EQS News Service

2373056  28.07.2026 CET/CEST

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