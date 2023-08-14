Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'082 -0.6%  SPI 14'624 -0.7%  Dow 35'281 0.3%  DAX 15'832 -1.0%  Euro 0.9594 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'321 -1.4%  Gold 1'913 0.0%  Bitcoin 25'781 0.4%  Dollar 0.8768 0.1%  Öl 85.9 -1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Eli Lilly and947556Novo Nordisk23159222Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278On113454047NVIDIA994529Stadler Rail217818EMS-CHEMIE1644035
Top News
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Darum gibt der Euro zum USD weiter nach - EUR/CHF pendelt weiter um 0,96er Marke
SAP-Aktie: SAP startet Rückkauf eigener Aktien
Bilfinger-Aktie: Gewinn erneut deutlich verbessert
TAG Immobilien-Aktie: TAG Immobilien verdient im ersten Quartal operativ weniger
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Medios Aktie [Valor: 19069483 / ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.08.2023 07:53:22

EQS-News: Medios AG: achieves further growth in the first half of 2023 and expects strong third quarter

Medios
39.12 CHF -6.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Medios AG: achieves further growth in the first half of 2023 and expects strong third quarter

14.08.2023 / 07:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Medios AG achieves further growth in the first half of 2023 and expects strong third quarter

  • Revenue growth of around 8% with increases in both operating business segments
  • Strong third quarter of 2023 expected
  • Forecast for 2023 confirmed: Sustained revenue and earnings growth

Berlin, August 14, 2023 Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, has continued its growth course in the first half of 2023 and expects a strong third quarter. Accordingly, the company confirms its forecast for the full year. Revenue increased by 7.7% year-on-year to 853.5 million in the period from January to June 2023 (previous year: 792.2 million); both operating segments achieved revenue growth. EBITDA pre1 increased by 1.9% to 29.0 million (previous year: 28.5 million) despite ongoing global uncertainties and regulatory adjustments. Consequently, the EBITDA pre1 margin in the first half of 2023 of 3.4% was slightly below the level of the prior-year period (previous year: 3.6%).

Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: "The first half of the year was again successful for Medios. We were able to continue implementing our growth strategy as planned and are ideally positioned for a strong second half of 2023. Here, the inventory management already initiated in the first half of the year will have a positive impact, particularly in the third quarter of 2023. Significant effects are already reflected in a strong business performance in July. We therefore remain on track to achieve our targets for the full year 2023 as well as our mid-term goals."

The revenue growth of the Medios Group in the first half of 2023 was attributable to continued organic growth in both operating segments. In addition, Blisterzentrum Baden-Württemberg GmbH ("bbw"), which has been included in the consolidated financial statements since January 2023, contributed to the revenue growth. This transaction also included an extensive cooperation agreement to take over the compounding volumes of Apotheken für Spezialversorgungen OHG ("AfS"), which Medios successfully started to integrate in the first half of 2023. The increase in EBITDA pre1 was slowed by regulatory price changes (auxiliary tax; Hilfstaxe) since September 2022.

Due to expected inflation-related price adjustments in the area of pharmaceutical supply, Medios built-up inventories in the first half of 2023. Particularly this measure resulted in a cash flow from operating activities of 75.2 million in the first half of 2023 (previous year: 9.9 million). For the second half of 2023, Medios expects corresponding positive effects on the cash flow due to the reduction of inventories.

In the first half of 2023, Medios was again active in strategic portfolio management: With the acquisition of bbw and the subsequent sale of Kölsche Blister GmbH, the Company is now concentrating its blister business at one location in southern Germany. In addition, Medios gained further compounding volumes through the agreement concluded with AfS.

Revenue growth in both operating segments

In the first half of 2023, the Pharmaceutical Supply segment achieved an increase in revenue of 7.6% to 734.1 million (previous year: 682.5 million). The segment's EBITDA pre1 increased by 13.9 % to 19.9 million (previous year: 17.5 million). Of this, 23.1 million in revenue and 1.0 million in EBITDA pre were attributable to bbw.

The Patient-Specific Therapies segment generated revenue of 118.9 million in the first half of 2023, up 8.6% on the prior-year figure (previous year: 109.5 million). EBITDA pre1 of the segment decreased by 5.5% to 12.5 million (previous year: 13.2 million). The decline was mainly due to regulatory price reductions (auxiliary tax reductions; Hilfstaxenabschläge) for certain active ingredients.

On May 31, 2023, the Supervisory Board of Medios AG had resolved to extend the existing Executive Board contract of Falk Neukirch (Chief Financial Officer) until April 30, 2026. Falk Neukirch has been a member of the Executive Board since October 1, 2021 and is responsible for the Finance department.

Positive outlook for the 2023 financial year confirmed

Medios is very confident about its business development in the second half of the year and confirms its full year forecast for 2023 published on February 22, 2023. Accordingly, the Company expects consolidated revenue for the 2023 financial year to be in the range of 1.6 1.8 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of up to 11.8%. EBITDA pre1 is expected to be in the range of 56 63 million a growth rate of up to 14.8% year-on-year.

In the mid-term, Medios is targeting consolidated revenue of over 2 billion and an EBITDA-pre1-margin in the mid-single-digit range.

Key figures (IFRS)              
In million   H1 2023   H1 2022   in %  
Revenue   853.5   792.2   7.7  
 Pharmaceutical Supply   734.1   682.5   7.6  
 Patient-Specific Therapies   119.0   109.5   8.6  
 Services   0.4   0.2   77.2  
EBITDA pre1   29.0   28.5   1.9  
 Pharmaceutical Supply   19.9   17.5   13.9  
 Patient-Specific Therapies   12.5   13.2   -5.5  
 Services   -3.4   -2.3   51.2  
Cashflow from operating activities   -75.2   9.9   -856.8  

Important dates for Medios AG in 2023 financial year:

September 8:  Capital Markets Conference Barcelona
September 12: Jefferies Fireside Chat Series Back to School virtual
September 20: Berenberg and Goldman Sachs 12th German Corporate Conference Munich
November 14: Quarterly Statement (Q3 and 9M 2023)
November 17: Warburg Meet the Future Berlin
November 30: CIC Market Solutions Forum Paris

The half-year financial report of Medios AG as of June 30, 2023, is available for download on the Investor Relations website.

1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for special charges for stock options and expenses for M&A activities as well as from 2023 additionally for one-time performance-based payments for the acquisition of compounding volumes.

-------------------

About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

 www.medios.ag

Contact

Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin
T +49 30 232 566 800
c.nickolaus@medios.ag

www.medios.ag

Anna Höffken
Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 609 186 34
anna.hoeffken@kirchhoff.de

www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing.

 


14.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1702459

 
End of News EQS News Service

1702459  14.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1702459&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Medios AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Medios AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
25.11.22 Medios Buy Deutsche Bank AG
25.11.22 Medios Buy Warburg Research
23.11.22 Medios Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.11.22 Medios Buy Deutsche Bank AG
22.11.22 Medios Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV

What are the risks of investing in Private Equity? How much time should an investor have to invest and what returns can investors expect?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11.08.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ams-OSRAM, Meyer Burger Technology
11.08.23 SG-Marktüberblick: Siemens enttäuscht
11.08.23 SMI-Anleger wieder kauffreudiger
11.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Vor dem Ausbruch?
10.08.23 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Rieter Holding AG
10.08.23 Überproportionale Partizipation mit Outperformance-Zertifikaten
10.08.23 Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV
07.08.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationszahlen
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'529.09 19.98 3WSSMU
Short 11'801.30 13.36 C0SSMU
Short 12'208.43 8.94 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'081.63 11.08.2023 17:31:23
Long 10'609.98 18.64 VWSSMU
Long 10'400.69 13.86 5SSMIU
Long 9'956.17 8.94 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Medios AG 39.12 -6.27% Medios AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie: Novartis hat die Übernahme von Chinook Therapeutics abgeschlossen
Analystin warnt vor überschwenglicher Euphorie am Aktienmarkt - sieht Parallelen zur Dotcom-Blase
Franken-Stärke auf dem Prüfstand: Wie steht es um den "sicheren Hafen"?
Ray Dalio: Darum wird die US-Wirtschaft nicht stärker durch die Zinserhöhungen belastet
UBS-Aktie: CS-Kleinanleger reichen gegen UBS-Übernahme Klage ein
JPMorgan-Analyst erwartet Rezession in den USA - pessimistisch für Aktien
Bitcoin auf Ethereum (BTC20) steigt am 2. Listungstag 600 %
Elon Musk mit pessimistischer Einschätzung: In zwei Jahren wird der Strom knapp
EMS-Chemie-Aktie: EMS-Verwaltungsrat erhält Zustimmung der Aktionäre
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit