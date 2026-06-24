EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group recognised in TIME's World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2026 ranking

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): ESG/Sustainability

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group recognised in TIME's World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2026 ranking



24.06.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

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MM Group has been named among the World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2026 by TIME Magazine and Statista®, recognising the company’s measurable progress in sustainability, transparent reporting and responsible business practices.

The ranking recognises 750 companies worldwide and is based on a multi-stage assessment of sustainable business practices, external commitments and ratings, reporting standards and transparency, as well as environmental and social stewardship.

The recognition reflects progress across MM Group’s sustainability priorities, including climate action, circularity, responsible sourcing and performance transparency. It follows further external recognition, including MM Group’s CDP Triple A leadership rating for climate change, forests and water security, as well as its SBTi-validated climate targets.

Peter Oswald, CEO of MM Group, states: “This recognition reflects the progress we are making in embedding sustainability across our business. Transparent reporting, science-based targets and measurable action remain central to our approach. It also strengthens our ability to support customers with reliable data and fibre-based packaging solutions that contribute to their climate and circularity goals.”

As a global leader in consumer packaging, MM plays an important role in helping customers respond to growing expectations around sustainability, circularity, climate performance and responsible sourcing. By reducing emissions across its own operations, improving transparency and advancing fibre-based packaging solutions, MM supports customers in making more informed packaging decisions and addressing sustainability objectives across their value chains.

The ranking by TIME and Statista® reflects the growing importance of credible, evidence-led sustainability performance. For customers, investors, employees and wider stakeholders, independent rankings provide an additional signal of trust, transparency and accountability. Looking ahead, MM Group will continue to advance its sustainability agenda through decarbonisation, circularity, responsible sourcing and transparent reporting.



For further information, please contact:

Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria

Tel.: +43 (0) 1 501 36 – 91180, e-mail: investor.relations@mm.group, Website: www.mm.group