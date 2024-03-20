Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie [Valor: 218214 / ISIN: AT0000938204]
20.03.2024 12:35:38

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group on CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard

Mayr-Melnhof Karton
110.19 CHF -24.24%
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group on CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard

20.03.2024 / 12:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on data reported through CDP’s 2023 Climate Change, Forests and Water Security questionnaires, the MM Group is one of only 10 companies worldwide that achieved a triple ‘A’, out of over 21,000 companies scored in 2023.

CDP’s annual Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) evaluates corporate supply chain engagement on climate issues. The highest-rated companies are celebrated in the Supplier Engagement Rating Leaderboard.

We are excited to be one of the 450+ companies that have made it onto CDP's 2023 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. The Leaderboard highlights companies that are proactively working with their suppliers to ensure climate change action cascades down their supply chains through supplier engagement, governance, Scope 3 emissions accounting and target-setting. By engaging our suppliers on climate change, we are playing a crucial role in the transition towards a net-zero economy.

-------------------------------------- 

About MM Group
MM is a global leader in consumer packaging. The Group provides packaging solutions for cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers, uncoated fine papers, leaflets and labels. MM promotes sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products.

 

About CDP
CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

 

For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 – 91180, e-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Website: https://www.mm.group


20.03.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Internet: www.mm.group
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1863287

 
End of News EQS News Service

1863287  20.03.2024 CET/CEST

