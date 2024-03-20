EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group on CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group on CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard



20.03.2024 / 12:35 CET/CEST

Based on data reported through CDP’s 2023 Climate Change, Forests and Water Security questionnaires, the MM Group is one of only 10 companies worldwide that achieved a triple ‘A’, out of over 21,000 companies scored in 2023.

CDP’s annual Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) evaluates corporate supply chain engagement on climate issues. The highest-rated companies are celebrated in the Supplier Engagement Rating Leaderboard.

We are excited to be one of the 450+ companies that have made it onto CDP's 2023 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. The Leaderboard highlights companies that are proactively working with their suppliers to ensure climate change action cascades down their supply chains through supplier engagement, governance, Scope 3 emissions accounting and target-setting. By engaging our suppliers on climate change, we are playing a crucial role in the transition towards a net-zero economy.



About MM Group

MM is a global leader in consumer packaging. The Group provides packaging solutions for cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers, uncoated fine papers, leaflets and labels. MM promotes sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

