|
20.03.2024 12:35:38
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group on CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard
|
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Based on data reported through CDP’s 2023 Climate Change, Forests and Water Security questionnaires, the MM Group is one of only 10 companies worldwide that achieved a triple ‘A’, out of over 21,000 companies scored in 2023.
CDP’s annual Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) evaluates corporate supply chain engagement on climate issues. The highest-rated companies are celebrated in the Supplier Engagement Rating Leaderboard.
We are excited to be one of the 450+ companies that have made it onto CDP's 2023 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. The Leaderboard highlights companies that are proactively working with their suppliers to ensure climate change action cascades down their supply chains through supplier engagement, governance, Scope 3 emissions accounting and target-setting. By engaging our suppliers on climate change, we are playing a crucial role in the transition towards a net-zero economy.
About CDP
For further information, please contact:
20.03.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043 1 501 36 91180
|Fax:
|0043 1 501 36 91391
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@mm.group
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
|WKN:
|93820
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1863287
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1863287 20.03.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|
12:35
|EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Gruppe am CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard (EQS Group)
|
12:35
|EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group on CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|Montagshandel in Wien: ATX zeigt sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.ch)
|
18.03.24
|Börse Wien: ATX liegt zum Start des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
15.03.24
|Gewinne in Wien: ATX in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
15.03.24
|Börse Wien: So performt der ATX aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
15.03.24
|Börse Wien: ATX Prime am Mittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
15.03.24
|ATX-Papier Mayr-Melnhof Karton-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Mayr-Melnhof Karton-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.ch)