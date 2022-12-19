|
19.12.2022 12:00:06
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group awarded an A-rating in CDP climate rating
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
The MM Group (Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG) has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by the global environmental non-profit charity CDP, securing a place on its annual A List.
Based on data reported through CDPs 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, MM is one of a small number of companies1) that achieved an A-rating - out of more than 15,000 companies scored. In addition to the climate rating, MM also disclosed data on the CDP questionnaires for Forests and, for the first time in 2022, for Water Security. In both categories, MM Group was awarded an excellent B-rating. This shows that ecological sustainability at MM is implemented holistically, taking into account goals and measures for the protection of climate, forests as well as waters.
Peter Oswald, CEO of MM Group, highlights:
Thomas Greigeritsch, Head of Group Sustainability & Safety, MM Group, comments:
CDPs annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the Gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.
1) The full list of companies that made this years CDP A List is available here:
About MM Group
About CDP
For further information, please contact:
19.12.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
