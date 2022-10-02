EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Acquisition of Essentra Packaging successfully completed

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Acquisition of Essentra Packaging successfully completed



02.10.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MM Packaging becomes a global player in secondary Healthcare & Pharma packaging

The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has successfully finalized the acquisition of Essentra Packaging which was agreed in June 2022, after receiving approval from all relevant competition authorities. The transaction comprises of 100% of the shares in ESNT Packaging & Securing Solutions Limited (UK) and 100% of the shares in Essentra Packaging US Inc (US) as well as their affiliated companies. Through this acquisition, MM Packaging expands its cartons, leaflets and labels activities for the resilient and profitable Healthcare & Pharma market creating an attractive platform for further growth.

Essentra Packaging has 21 manufacturing sites in 10 countries throughout Europe, US Mainland and Puerto Rico ideally complementing MM Packagings current position in pharma packaging in the Nordics and France. Essentra Packaging employs about 3,500 people and reported 2021 sales of c. GBP 370 million (currently approx. EUR 410 million).

Peter Oswald, CEO of MM Group, highlights, Essentra Packaging is a game-changer for us, positioning MM as a global player in secondary pharma packaging, enabling more innovation and more investment in sustainability. We have identified attractive synergies and upside potential which we will leverage through the integration. Together with the team of Essentra Packaging we are fully geared to shape the future of pharma packaging.

MM is a leading global producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers and uncoated fine papers for various end applications. MM promotes sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products.

For further information, please contact:

Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria

Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 91180, e-mail: investor.relations@mm.group

Website: https://www.mm.group