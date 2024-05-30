Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’797 0.0%  SPI 15’755 0.1%  Dow 38’442 -1.1%  DAX 18’488 0.1%  Euro 0.9805 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4’973 0.2%  Gold 2’342 0.1%  Bitcoin 61’661 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9049 -0.9%  Öl 82.9 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Kuros32581411
Top News
Birkenstock-Aktie springt hoch: Birkenstock erwartet im Gesamtjahr mehr Wachstum
Canopy Growth-Aktie legt zu: Canopy reduziert Quartalsverlust
Salesforce-Aktie stürzt ab: Gewinnsprung kann schwachen Ausblick nicht ausbügeln
US-Arbeitslosenversicherung: Zahl der Erstanträge auf Leistungen höher
BIP +1,3 Prozent: US-Wirtschaft im ersten Quartal moderat gewachsen
Suche...
0% Kommission

MAX Automation Aktie [Valor: 34682853 / ISIN: DE000A2DA588]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.05.2024 14:40:04

EQS-News: MAX Automation SE: Ordinary General Meeting 2024 approves resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities

finanzen.net zero MAX Automation-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

MAX Automation
3.14 CHF -17.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
MAX Automation SE: Ordinary General Meeting 2024 approves resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities

30.05.2024 / 14:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation SE: Ordinary General Meeting 2024 approves resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities

Hamburg, 30 May 2024 – MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today successfully held its Ordinary General Meeting 2024. With a representation of up to 74.41% of the share capital at the time of the vote, the resolutions proposed by the management were adopted with large majorities.

In particular, the shareholders once again approved the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the past 2023 financial year by a large majority. In addition, the shareholders voted to reappoint the current members of the Supervisory Board, namely Hartmut Buscher, Dr. Wolfgang Hanrieder, Oliver Jaster, Karoline Kalb, Guido Mundt, and Dr. Nadine Pallas, in the periodic election of the Supervisory Board. With the resolution on the amendment to the Articles of Association to increase the number of Supervisory Board members from six to seven, the shareholders also voted to appoint Dr. Ralf Guckert, Managing Director of MAX Automation SE, as an additional member of the Supervisory Board. At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Mr. Guido Mundt was confirmed in his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Further information on the 2024 Ordinary General Meeting and the voting results are available at www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/ (German only).

CONTACT:

Marcel Neustock
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 – 40 – 8080 582 75
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

CONTACT FOR MEDIA REPRESENTATIVES:

Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 – 89 – 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

ABOUT MAX AUTOMATION SE

MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588).

www.maxautomation.com


30.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Steinhöft 11
20459 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +4940808058270
Fax: +4940808058299
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1914723

 
End of News EQS News Service

1914723  30.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1914723&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten