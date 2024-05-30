EQS-News: MAX Automation SE: Ordinary General Meeting 2024 approves resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities

EQS-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

MAX Automation SE: Ordinary General Meeting 2024 approves resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities



30.05.2024

MAX Automation SE: Ordinary General Meeting 2024 approves resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities

Hamburg, 30 May 2024 – MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today successfully held its Ordinary General Meeting 2024. With a representation of up to 74.41% of the share capital at the time of the vote, the resolutions proposed by the management were adopted with large majorities.

In particular, the shareholders once again approved the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the past 2023 financial year by a large majority. In addition, the shareholders voted to reappoint the current members of the Supervisory Board, namely Hartmut Buscher, Dr. Wolfgang Hanrieder, Oliver Jaster, Karoline Kalb, Guido Mundt, and Dr. Nadine Pallas, in the periodic election of the Supervisory Board. With the resolution on the amendment to the Articles of Association to increase the number of Supervisory Board members from six to seven, the shareholders also voted to appoint Dr. Ralf Guckert, Managing Director of MAX Automation SE, as an additional member of the Supervisory Board. At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Mr. Guido Mundt was confirmed in his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Further information on the 2024 Ordinary General Meeting and the voting results are available at www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/ (German only).



ABOUT MAX AUTOMATION SE

MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588).

