EQS-News: MAX Automation SE following successful restructuring and strategic realignment: Supervisory Board establishes Presiding Committee - CEO Dr. Christian Diekmann leaves by mutual consent

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'005 0.3%  SPI 14'502 0.3%  Dow 34'099 -1.1%  DAX 15'723 0.7%  Euro 0.9565 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'263 0.7%  Gold 1'916 -0.1%  Bitcoin 23'091 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8846 0.1%  Öl 84.4 1.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Rolex Rings112869922Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Sika41879292ABB1222171
Top News
Shell-Aktie gefragt: Shell offenbar kurz vor Verkauf von Tochtergesellschaft Shell Energy Retail
Molecular Partners-Aktie höher: Liquiditätsbestand ausreichend bis ins Jahr 2026
Groupe Minoteries-Aktie fester: Groupe Minoteries legt bei Umsatz und Gewinn zu
So kann Bitcoin Mining in den eigenen vier Wänden betrieben werden
Evolva-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Evolva-Aktionäre stimmen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrats zu
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

MAX Automation Aktie [Valor: 34682853 / ISIN: DE000A2DA588]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.08.2023 14:55:06

EQS-News: MAX Automation SE following successful restructuring and strategic realignment: Supervisory Board establishes Presiding Committee - CEO Dr. Christian Diekmann leaves by mutual consent

MAX Automation
3.14 CHF -17.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel
MAX Automation SE following successful restructuring and strategic realignment: Supervisory Board establishes Presiding Committee - CEO Dr. Christian Diekmann leaves by mutual consent

25.08.2023 / 14:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation SE following successful restructuring and strategic realignment: Supervisory Board establishes Presiding Committee - CEO Dr. Christian Diekmann leaves by mutual consent

Hamburg, 25 August 2023 MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), a holding company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, announced today that the Managing Director (CEO) Dr. Christian Diekmann will resign from office effective August 31st, 2023, and will terminate his activities for the Company by mutual consent on that date.

In continuation of its focus as an investment company, the Supervisory Board of the monistic SE has set up a Presiding Committee which will take the lead in driving forward the strategic development of the Company together with the managing directors. This eliminates the position of the CEO.

Dr. Christian Diekmann therefore agreed with the Supervisory Board to terminate his service prematurely. The position of the Managing Director acting as CEO will no longer be filled. The duties will be assigned to the Presiding Committee and to the Managing Directors Dr. Ralf Guckert and Hartmut Buscher, in accordance with their management and leadership functions.

MAX Automation SE is today, after the completion of several years of extensive measures in a difficult environment, successfully positioned for the future.

Guido Mundt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MAX Automation SE acknowledges the performance: Dr. Christian Diekmann has done a lot for the Company in difficult times and has played a major role in ensuring that the Company is in such a good position today. He has not only kept the Company on course, but also realigned it in consultation with the Administrative Board. For this, the Administrative Board and the colleagues of the Company are indebted to him.

Dr. Christian Diekmann says: It has been a challenging and exciting four and a half years at MAX Automation. With the newly established leadership team and the new structures, we quickly achieved the turnaround. The market capitalization and the intrinsic value of the investments have increased massively. I thank you all for the good cooperation and wish the MAX team every success on its further journey.

CONTACT:

Marcel Neustock
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 - 40 - 8080 582 75
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

CONTACT FOR MEDIA REPRESENTATIVES:

Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de 

ABOUT MAX AUTOMATION SE

MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588) and generated sales of EUR 409.2 million in 2022.

www.maxautomation.com


25.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Steinhöft 11
20459 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +4940808058270
Fax: +4940808058299
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1712019

 
End of News EQS News Service

1712019  25.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1712019&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MAX Automation SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Im heutigen Experteninterview erläutert Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG die Gründe für die aktuell steigenden Märkte. Wie sich ausserdem die Zinsen und die Inflation auf das Marktgeschehen auswirken und welche zukünftigen Entwicklungen uns bevorstehen, erfahren Sie im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:39 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.08.2023
08:24 Aufwärtsbewegung gerät ins Stocken
07:25 Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV
24.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Pharmabranche - Spannende Entwicklungen/Tesla - Preiskampf bremst
24.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
24.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Was sagen Powell und Lagarde in Jackson Hole?
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
22.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'422.53 19.97 54SSMU
Short 11'690.59 13.31 GNSSMU
Short 12'118.34 8.75 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'001.87 25.08.2023 15:00:37
Long 10'521.10 19.10 VYSSMU
Long 10'292.12 13.73 CTSSMU
Long 9'865.07 8.93 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie stabil: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz ergattert FDA-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar
NVIDIA glänzt mit Gewinnsprung und übertrifft erneut die Erwartungen - NVIDIA-Aktie nach Rekordhoch kaum verändert
Roche-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Roche veröffentlicht durch Datenleck unbeabsichtigt gute Tiragolumab-Studiendaten
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett und Michael Burry bereiten sich auf Börsencrash vor
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: Anleger schicken AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Donnerstagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen
GAM-Aktie dreht deutlich ins Plus: GAM-Übernahme durch Liontrust gescheitert
Evolva-Aktie bricht ein: Evolva reduziert Verluste - Fortbestand steht in Frage
Inflation laut BlackRock auf dem Vormarsch: Zwei Dividendentitel empfohlen
Clariant-Aktie steigt: Neuer Clariant-Grossaktionär gibt sich zu erkennen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten