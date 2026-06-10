EQS-News: Masterflex SE Annual General Meeting approves 11% higher dividend – strategic milestones lay foundation for further growth

EQS-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Masterflex SE Annual General Meeting approves 11% higher dividend – strategic milestones lay foundation for further growth



10.06.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

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Masterflex SE Annual General Meeting approves 11% higher dividend – strategic milestones lay foundation for further growth

Gelsenkirchen, 10 June 2026 – Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938) today held its 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The shareholders approved the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.30 per share for the 2025 financial year (previous year: EUR 0.27). In total, EUR 2,885,500.20 (previous year: EUR 2,596,950.18) will be distributed from Masterflex SE's net retained earnings. The remaining balance of EUR 28,884,973.27 shall be carried forward to new account.

The Annual General Meeting expressed its confidence in the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Masterflex SE for the 2025 financial year and approved all agenda items by a large majority.

In his speech, CEO Dr. Andreas Bastin highlighted the strategic progress achieved under the HERO@ZERO future strategy. A key milestone is the largest engineering and framework agreement in the history of the Masterflex Group so far, which was concluded in the previous year. The start of serial production is scheduled for the end of 2026, with full ramp-up planned for 2027. Through this project, the company anticipates annual recurring revenues in the mid-single-digit million-euro range while further strengthening its technological position in the strategic target industry groups “Life” and “Tech”.

Dr. Bastin also emphasized the expansion of cleanroom capacities in the medical technology business area. By increasing controlled cleanroom space by approximately 20 percent by the end of 2026, Masterflex is responding to the continued strong demand from the medical and laboratory technology sectors and creating additional capacity for further growth in this attractive future market.

Another strategic focus was the international expansion of the aviation business. With the groundbreaking ceremony for its new plant in Morocco, the Masterflex Group has laid the foundation for further expanding its activities in the aviation industry. Through its subsidiary Matzen & Timm, a state-of-the-art production facility for highly specialized hose and connection systems is being built in the Midparc free trade zone near Casablanca.

Dr. Andreas Bastin, CEO of the Masterflex Group: “2025 was a year of significant strategic progress for the Masterflex Group. Despite economic headwinds in several customer industries, we achieved new record levels in revenue and earnings while simultaneously laying the groundwork for further profitable growth. With the largest order in our company’s history, the expansion of our cleanroom capacities, and the groundbreaking of our new plant in Morocco, we are strengthening our position in attractive future markets. Our HERO@ZERO strategy is increasingly generating tangible economic opportunities. We are making targeted investments in future markets, technological innovation, and sustainable solutions, thereby reinforcing our position as a leading international specialist for sophisticated hose and connection systems.”

Voting presence at the Annual General Meeting amounted to 66.25%. Further information on the 2026 Annual General Meeting and the detailed voting results are available for download at www.masterflexgroup.com in the Investor Relations section.



About Masterflex SE:

The Masterflex Group specializes in the development and manufacture of sophisticated connection and hose systems. With 14 operating units in Europe, America and Asia, the Group is represented almost worldwide. Growth drivers are internationalization, innovation, operational excellence and digitalization. Masterflex shares (GSIN: 549293, ISIN: DE0005492938) have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2000.



IR contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03 33

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de