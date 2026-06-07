EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE: Successful refinancing and leadership transition

EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Financing

Marley Spoon Group SE: Successful refinancing and leadership transition



07.06.2026 / 18:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Marley Spoon Group SE enters next phase following successful refinancing and leadership transition

Luxembourg, 7 June 2026 – Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company”) today announced that, following the successful completion of its refinancing, the Company is entering its next phase from a strengthened financial position. Despite continued challenging external market conditions, Marley Spoon has continued to make operational progress and remains focused on disciplined execution, financial stability and its continued development.

Against this backdrop, Daniel Raab has informed the Supervisory Board that he will step down from all offices held with the Company with effect as of the end of 8 June 2026. Daniel Raab will be available to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in an advisory capacity until the end of the year, in particular to support the orderly handover of ongoing matters.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Daniel Koch as Interim Chief Executive Officer (“Interim CEO”) of Marley Spoon Group SE with effect from 9 June 2026. Dr. Daniel Koch will lead the Company during the transition period until a permanent CEO successor is appointed. The Supervisory Board has initiated a process to identify a long-term CEO successor and will provide an update in due course.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Bastian F. Stoehr as member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Marley Spoon Group SE with effect as of 8 June 2026. The appointment follows a separate, structured succession process and is part of the Company’s planned finance leadership transition. Mr. Stoehr brings extensive CFO, financing, investor relations and operational transformation experience from high-growth digital and consumer businesses, including FoodLabs, Delivery Hero and foodpanda.

Dr. Stephan Zoll, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: “With the successful completion of the refinancing, Marley Spoon has created an important foundation for its next phase. The Company remains focused on disciplined execution, financial stability and continued operational progress despite a challenging market environment. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Daniel Raab for his leadership and contribution during an important phase for Marley Spoon. We respect Daniel’s decision and are pleased that he will remain available to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in an advisory capacity until the end of the year to support an orderly handover.”

Dr. Zoll continued: “Dr. Daniel Koch will provide stability and continuity during the transition period while the Supervisory Board works towards appointing a permanent CEO successor. Together with Bastian F. Stoehr as CFO and the broader management team, Dr. Daniel Koch will focus on disciplined execution and on continuing Marley Spoon’s operational progress.”

Daniel Raab commented: “Following the successful completion of the refinancing and the Company’s continued operational progress in a challenging market environment, I believe this is the right time for me to step down from my offices and hand over responsibilities. I am grateful for the opportunity to have led Marley Spoon through an important phase and will remain available to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in an advisory capacity until the end of the year to support an orderly transition.”

Dr. Daniel Koch commented: “I am honored to assume the role of Interim CEO at this important juncture for Marley Spoon. My focus will be on ensuring stability, continuity and disciplined execution as the Company continues to build on its strengthened financial and operational foundation.”

Bastian F. Stoehr commented: “Marley Spoon has strong brands, dedicated teams and significant potential. I look forward to contributing my finance, capital markets and transformation experience as the Company enters its next phase.”

Supervisory Board succession

Independent of the Management Board leadership transition, Dr. Stephan Zoll has informed the Supervisory Board that he intends to step down as Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the conclusion of the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2026. Dr. Zoll will continue to serve the Company as a regular member of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Ralph Kudla, currently a member of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee, is expected to succeed Dr. Zoll as Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, subject to the formal election by the Supervisory Board.

Ms. Ingrid Heisserer is proposed for election to the Supervisory Board at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2026. Subject to her election by the Annual General Meeting, it is intended that Ms. Heisserer will become a member of the Audit Committee and be proposed to the Audit Committee for election as its Chair.

About Marley Spoon Group SE

Marley Spoon Group SE is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal solution company. Our Vision is to “Build a better every day, just for you, just right”. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, and when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. BistroMD is our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) service that offers premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.

Disclaimer

This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “project”, “goal” or “target” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by Marley Spoon Group SE or any of their respective affiliates that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither Marley Spoon Group SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.