EQS-News: Manz AG successfully completes sale of Hungarian subsidiary

Manz AG successfully completes sale of Hungarian subsidiary



Reutlingen, July 24, 2024 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech mechanical engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has completed the sale of its Hungarian subsidiary Manz Hungary Kft, Debrecen. The shares were sold to Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Allmersbach, as part of a share deal. The conditions required for the completion of the transaction were fulfilled.



Manz Hungary Kft. specializes in the machining and welding of large-format objects. It also offers CNC milling and turning as well as the assembly of components and machines. By selling the subsidiary to Harro Höfliger, Manz AG is optimizing its production structure and increasing its flexibility in the manufacturing process through future close cooperation with Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH. In addition, Manz AG strengthens its liquidity: Upon closing, Manz AG will receive cash proceeds of EUR 8 million from the transaction.



Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, explains: “We would like to thank the employees for their achievements over the past 20 years and for their high-quality work, which has enabled us to lay a very good foundation for growth. We look forward to further cooperation under the new management of the Harro Höfliger Group and wish them continued success”.



"The acquisition of Manz Hungary is an important step towards building up further production capacities within the European Union. We are very much looking forward to the support of our new colleagues in Debrecen,” emphasizes Thomas Weller, CEO of Harro Höfliger. The approximately 160 employees will all be taken on.



About Manz AG

As a high-tech mechanical engineering company, Manz AG develops best-in-class production solutions for lithium-ion batteries as well as for electronic components and devices for its customers. This makes Manz an innovative pioneer for the global megatrends of electromobility and digitalization.



Manz covers the entire range of modern production solutions: from customer-specific individual machines for laboratory production or pilot and small-series production to standardized modules and systems to turnkey lines for efficient mass production. Customers benefit from high resource efficiency with higher throughput and shorter time-to-market.



With currently around 1,400 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Italy, China and Taiwan. There are also sales and service subsidiaries in the USA and India.



Manz AG was founded in 1987 and generated consolidated sales of 249.2 million euros in the 2023 financial year with the two segments Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. The shares (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).



About HARRO HÖFLIGER

Harro Höfliger specializes in customer-oriented process and production solutions for pharmaceutical and medical applications as well as market-oriented consumer products. Among their core competencies are customized dosing and inhalation technology, solutions for product assembly and the processing of web materials. The company also offers extensive services regarding process development and the entire product life cycle.



Since being founded in 1975, the company with headquarters in Allmersbach im Tal (Germany) has been expanding continuously. In 2023, about 1,900 employees generated a turnover of around 350 million euros; the export rate is over 80 percent. For further information, please visit www.hoefliger.com.



Contact:

Manz AG

Katrin Neuffer

Tel.: +49 (0)7121 9000-395

E-Mail: investor-relations@manz.com



Kirchhoff Consult AG

Michael Werneke

Tel.: +49 (0)40 609 186 68

E-Mail: manz@kirchhoff.de

