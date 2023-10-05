Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.10.2023 09:00:05

EQS-News: Manz AG: New orders underline growth opportunities in the e-mobility and electronics industries

Manz
14.99 CHF -7.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Manz AG: New orders underline growth opportunities in the e-mobility and electronics industries

05.10.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Manz AG: New orders underline growth opportunities in the e-mobility and electronics industries
 

  • New customer from the UK orders assembly line for battery modules made of prismatic cells
  • Orders for equipment to manufacture the electronics of inverters as components of the electric powertrain and of stationary storage systems
  • Contract awarded by global semiconductor manufacturer for equipment to implement the innovative packaging process Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP) in chip production
  • Total order volume of around EUR 20 million
  • Manz convinces with customer proximity, holistic consulting and flexible machine concepts 


Reutlingen, October 05, 2023 Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, is proving its strong market position in the electromobility and electronics industries with the orders it recently won. With its holistic consulting approach and flexible machine concepts, the company was able to convince four well-known new customers of its capabilities. A contract for an assembly line of battery modules made of prismatic cells was concluded with a leading company in the fields of electrification and energy storage from the UK. The modules produced on the line are to be used in high-performance electric vehicles. Manz also received two orders from global technology leaders in power electronics for equipment to manufacture the electronics of inverters as a component of the electric powertrain and stationary storage systems as well as a contract by a global semiconductor manufacturer for equipment to implement the innovative packaging process Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP) in chip production. The total order volume is around EUR 20 million and will largely affect revenues and earnings in the 2024 fiscal year. Looking ahead, the orders offer high potential for follow-up orders due to the customers' ambitious growth plans.

Thanks to numerous successfully completed customer projects, Manz has many years of experience in integrated assembly lines for battery modules as well as in plant technology for the manufacture of high-performance inverters and the innovative Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP) process in chip production, and has established itself as a reliable partner to the automotive and electronics industries not least through the use of innovative technologies such as the digital twin or the smartPRODUCTIONKIT developed in-house, with which production data can be recorded and evaluated across all process steps in production, thus enabling seamless traceability of the parts produced in real time.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "With our extensive portfolio for electromobility, from high-performance production systems for lithium-ion battery cells and modules, to assembly lines for the manufacture of cell contacting systems, inverters and battery management systems, to the innovative Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP) process in the production of high-performance and cost-efficient processors, we have established ourselves in the market as an expert for all essential components of the electric powertrain. The electronics industry has also relied on our highly efficient systems for the production of power electronics for years. Our customers particularly appreciate the fact that we can provide them with holistic consulting and offer the right solution for all processes and production stages. In this way, we realize significant increases in efficiency for our customers and make an important contribution to a successful energy and mobility transition. We currently have a large number of projects in our sales pipeline, and some of the negotiations are already at an advanced stage. I am therefore very confident for the year-end rally that we will be able to benefit significantly from the enormous global demand for battery systems and electronic components in both the automotive and non-automotive industries and that we will be able to compensate, at least in part, for the previous weakness in order intake by the end of the year."

 

Company profile:

Manz AG engineering tomorrows production

Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.

With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manzs production systems are based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, wet chemistry, and digital printing.

With currently around 1,500 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2022, the Group generated revenues of EUR 251 million.

 

Contact:

Manz AG
Axel Bartmann
Tel.: +49 (0)7121 9000-395
Fax: +49 (0)7121 9000-99
E-mail: abartmann@manz.com

 


05.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99
E-mail: info@manz.com
Internet: http://www.manz.com
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1741659

 
End of News EQS News Service

1741659  05.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1741659&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

