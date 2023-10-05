|
EQS-News: Manz AG: New orders underline growth opportunities in the e-mobility and electronics industries
Manz AG: New orders underline growth opportunities in the e-mobility and electronics industries
Thanks to numerous successfully completed customer projects, Manz has many years of experience in integrated assembly lines for battery modules as well as in plant technology for the manufacture of high-performance inverters and the innovative Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP) process in chip production, and has established itself as a reliable partner to the automotive and electronics industries not least through the use of innovative technologies such as the digital twin or the smartPRODUCTIONKIT developed in-house, with which production data can be recorded and evaluated across all process steps in production, thus enabling seamless traceability of the parts produced in real time.
Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "With our extensive portfolio for electromobility, from high-performance production systems for lithium-ion battery cells and modules, to assembly lines for the manufacture of cell contacting systems, inverters and battery management systems, to the innovative Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP) process in the production of high-performance and cost-efficient processors, we have established ourselves in the market as an expert for all essential components of the electric powertrain. The electronics industry has also relied on our highly efficient systems for the production of power electronics for years. Our customers particularly appreciate the fact that we can provide them with holistic consulting and offer the right solution for all processes and production stages. In this way, we realize significant increases in efficiency for our customers and make an important contribution to a successful energy and mobility transition. We currently have a large number of projects in our sales pipeline, and some of the negotiations are already at an advanced stage. I am therefore very confident for the year-end rally that we will be able to benefit significantly from the enormous global demand for battery systems and electronic components in both the automotive and non-automotive industries and that we will be able to compensate, at least in part, for the previous weakness in order intake by the end of the year."
Company profile:
Manz AG engineering tomorrows production
Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.
With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.
Technologically, Manzs production systems are based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, wet chemistry, and digital printing.
With currently around 1,500 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.
Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2022, the Group generated revenues of EUR 251 million.
Manz AG
