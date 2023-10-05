EQS-News: Manz AG: New orders underline growth opportunities in the e-mobility and electronics industries

EQS-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Manz AG: New orders underline growth opportunities in the e-mobility and electronics industries



05.10.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New customer from the UK orders assembly line for battery modules made of prismatic cells

Orders for equipment to manufacture the electronics of inverters as components of the electric powertrain and of stationary storage systems

Contract awarded by global semiconductor manufacturer for equipment to implement the innovative packaging process Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP) in chip production

Total order volume of around EUR 20 million

Manz convinces with customer proximity, holistic consulting and flexible machine concepts



Reutlingen, October 05, 2023 Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, is proving its strong market position in the electromobility and electronics industries with the orders it recently won. With its holistic consulting approach and flexible machine concepts, the company was able to convince four well-known new customers of its capabilities. A contract for an assembly line of battery modules made of prismatic cells was concluded with a leading company in the fields of electrification and energy storage from the UK. The modules produced on the line are to be used in high-performance electric vehicles. Manz also received two orders from global technology leaders in power electronics for equipment to manufacture the electronics of inverters as a component of the electric powertrain and stationary storage systems as well as a contract by a global semiconductor manufacturer for equipment to implement the innovative packaging process Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP) in chip production. The total order volume is around EUR 20 million and will largely affect revenues and earnings in the 2024 fiscal year. Looking ahead, the orders offer high potential for follow-up orders due to the customers' ambitious growth plans.

Thanks to numerous successfully completed customer projects, Manz has many years of experience in integrated assembly lines for battery modules as well as in plant technology for the manufacture of high-performance inverters and the innovative Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP) process in chip production, and has established itself as a reliable partner to the automotive and electronics industries not least through the use of innovative technologies such as the digital twin or the smartPRODUCTIONKIT developed in-house, with which production data can be recorded and evaluated across all process steps in production, thus enabling seamless traceability of the parts produced in real time.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "With our extensive portfolio for electromobility, from high-performance production systems for lithium-ion battery cells and modules, to assembly lines for the manufacture of cell contacting systems, inverters and battery management systems, to the innovative Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP) process in the production of high-performance and cost-efficient processors, we have established ourselves in the market as an expert for all essential components of the electric powertrain. The electronics industry has also relied on our highly efficient systems for the production of power electronics for years. Our customers particularly appreciate the fact that we can provide them with holistic consulting and offer the right solution for all processes and production stages. In this way, we realize significant increases in efficiency for our customers and make an important contribution to a successful energy and mobility transition. We currently have a large number of projects in our sales pipeline, and some of the negotiations are already at an advanced stage. I am therefore very confident for the year-end rally that we will be able to benefit significantly from the enormous global demand for battery systems and electronic components in both the automotive and non-automotive industries and that we will be able to compensate, at least in part, for the previous weakness in order intake by the end of the year."

Company profile:

Manz AG engineering tomorrows production

Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.

With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manzs production systems are based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, wet chemistry, and digital printing.

With currently around 1,500 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2022, the Group generated revenues of EUR 251 million.

