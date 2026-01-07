Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’280 -0.3%  SPI 18’322 -0.2%  Dow 49’259 -0.4%  DAX 25’061 0.7%  Euro 0.9308 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’917 -0.3%  Gold 4’447 -1.1%  Bitcoin 72’590 -2.6%  Dollar 0.7961 0.1%  Öl 60.3 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Top News
BASF-Aktie leichter: Neuer Verbundstandort in China im Betrieb
Delivery Hero-Aktie im Plus: Verlängerung von CEO- und Vorstandsvertrag - Vorstand erweitert
Scout24-Aktie fällt: Neuer Finanzvorstand
Novo Nordisk-Aktie volatil: US-Start der Abnehmpille - JPMorgan warnt vor Umsatzrückgang
Aktien schwächeln: BP und Corteva schmieden Bündnis für Herstellung von Biokraftstoffen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Kibaran Resources Aktie 11689591 / AU000000KNL2

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.01.2026 16:40:03

EQS-News: Management Appointment to Support Growth

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Management Appointment to Support Growth

07.01.2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EcoGraf Limited (“EcoGraf” or “the Company”) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK) is pleased to advise the appointment and commencement of Mr John Ciganek as General Manager - Corporate Development.


This appointment comes at a pivotal time for EcoGraf as the Company advances the Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania towards development and planned staged expansion to become Africa’s largest graphite producer, while accelerating its downstream HFfree® battery anode material strategy across multiple international locations.

Ecograf

John’s career spans over 30 years and encompasses senior technical and leadership roles in mining operations, project finance, and corporate advisory and has successfully raised more than A$5 billion strategic funding for resource projects worldwide. He also has extensive experience in negotiating offtake agreements and securing strategic partnerships.  John’s previous roles include Director of GBA Capital, MD and CEO of Vanadium Resources, Director of Euclase Capital, Executive Director of BurnVoir Corporate Finance, Senior Banks Engineer and Risk Executive at Commonwealth Bank, and senior mining engineering positions with Hargraves Resources, Reynolds Yilgarn Gold and Comalco / Rio Tinto.

John’s proven track record in project development, strategic equity financing, and stakeholder engagement will strengthen EcoGraf’s ability to deliver its integrated growth vision and capitalise on increasing global demand for sustainable battery materials. His expertise will also support ongoing collaboration with governments and strategic equity partners to secure funding and co-investment opportunities.

EcoGraf’s Managing Director, Andrew Spinks, commented "Following the extremely positive progress delivered last year, we are delighted to welcome John to EcoGraf, his extensive experience will be invaluable as we develop Epanko and execute our downstream expansion strategy."

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

 

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS 

Andrew Spinks  

Managing Director 

T: +61 8 6424 9002

 

Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Company’s mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news.


07.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2256410  07.01.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Kibaran Resources Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten