Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’183 -1.2%  SPI 19’939 -1.3%  Dow 52’925 -0.3%  DAX 25’074 -1.5%  Euro 0.9215 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’244 -1.2%  Gold 4’081 -0.6%  Bitcoin 50’210 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8075 -0.1%  Öl 77.9 2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Roche149905998
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Amazon-Aktie im Fokus: Neuer Milliarden-Bond-Deal für KI-Ausbau sorgt für Beben am Anleihemarkt
Allzeithoch bei Big Pharma: Novo Nordisk-Konkurrenten Eli Lilly- und Johnson & Johnson-Aktien knacken historische Marken
adidas-Aktie nach fünf Tagen im Plus: Wie weit geht die Rally noch?
Daimler Truck-Aktie gibt dennoch ab: Quartalsabsatz kräftig gesteigert
Physische oder Swap-ETFs? Diese Entscheidung kann Rendite kosten
Suche...
eToro entdecken

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie 2577016 / LU0251710041

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.07.2026 10:10:04

EQS-News: Make Whole Redemption Announcement

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
0.72 EUR 2.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Real Estate
Make Whole Redemption Announcement

08.07.2026 / 10:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT REPRODUCED BELOW CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AND WAS ALREADY PUBLISHED THROUGH THE REQUIRED CHANNELS AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014, AS AMENDED. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT REPRESENTS VOLUNTARY PUBLICATION OF THE SAME INFORMATION VIA EQS.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE “UNITED STATES”) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

8 July 2026

NOTICE OF MAKE-WHOLE REDEMPTION

CPI Property Group (the "Issuer")

To the holders of the EUR 750,000,000 2.875 per cent. Senior Notes due 23 April 2027 (ISIN XS2069407786; Common Code 206940778) (nominal amount outstanding: EUR 132,821,000) (the "Notes")[1]

issued under

the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme")

Reference is made to the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions") set out in Schedule 1 – Part 1 of the amended and restated trust deed dated 30 May 2019 (as supplemented by a supplemental trust deed dated 15 January 2021, the "Trust Deed") constituting the Notes. Capitalised terms used in this notice (the "Notice") and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings set out in the Conditions and the Trust Deed.

Pursuant to Condition 7.3 (Redemption at the option of the Issuer (Issuer Call)) of the Notes, the Issuer hereby gives notice to the Noteholders that it will redeem all of the Notes at the Optional Redemption Amount on 24 July 2026 (the "Optional Redemption Date").

The Optional Redemption Amount will be the higher of (i) 100 per cent. of the nominal amount outstanding of the Notes to be redeemed and (ii) the sum of the present values of the nominal amount outstanding of the Notes to be redeemed and the Remaining Term Interest on such Notes (exclusive of interest accrued to the date of redemption), to be determined, in accordance with Condition 7.3 of the Notes, by the Determination Agent on 21 July 2026 (the "Reference Date"). Upon such determination, the Issuer will publish a further notice specifying the Optional Redemption Amount on or about the Reference Date.

This announcement has been issued on Euronext Dublin and delivered to the clearing systems, Euroclear and Clearstream Luxembourg, for onward communication to accountholders in accordance with Condition 14 (Notices) of the Notes.

Noteholders may direct any questions to the Issuer at:

David Greenbaum
Chief Executive Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661, Luxembourg

This announcement is released by CPI PROPERTY GROUP and contains information that qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the Offers described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by David Greenbaum, Chief Executive Officer at CPI Property Group.

[1] The Rate of Interest on the Notes is 2.875 per cent. per annum, which includes a Step Up Margin of 1.250 per cent. per annum following the occurrence of a Step Up Rating Change (each as defined in the Conditions).


08.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2362440

 
End of News EQS News Service

2362440  08.07.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Gold: Kollektiver Irrtum?

Die Aussicht auf eine straffere US-Geldpolitik lastete in den vergangenen Monaten auf dem Goldpreis - sollte sich diese Perspektive als falsch erweisen, könnte das Edelmetall einen Rebound erleben.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu CPI PROPERTY GROUP

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CPI PROPERTY GROUP

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

09:09 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise ziehen an
08:57 SMI weiter gut behauptet
08:35 Logo WHS DAX Gewinne in 30 Minuten - Kostenloses Webinar heute um 08:45 Uhr
07:00 Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
06:02 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Kurse drehen wieder nach unten
07.07.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
07.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
02.07.26 Gold nach starker Korrektur – im Spannungsfeld geldpolitischer Treiber
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’952.51 19.28 SL4BRU
Short 15’241.01 13.82 SQBAIU
Short 15’814.27 8.92 SCVB9U
SMI-Kurs: 14’183.19 08.07.2026 10:20:36
Long 13’752.86 19.28 SABE5U
Long 13’446.57 13.81 SJB42U
Long 12’871.75 8.92 SA2BCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Siemens Energy-Aktie stark unter Druck - Das steckt dahinter
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Barclays Capital verschlechtert Bewertung auf Underweight
SpaceX-Aktie in Rot: Heute Aufnahme in den NASDAQ 100
Milliardenmarkt Wasserstoff: Plug Power kann sich Megaauftrag in Australien sichern - Aktie verliert trotzdem
Samsung-Aktie bricht trotz erneutem Rekordgewinn kräftig ein - Hohe Bewertung gerechtfertigt?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Analyse: UBS AG bewertet Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Buy in neuer Analyse
Rheinmetall zieht Reissleine nach F126-Aus: Das macht die Aktie - auch TKMS, RENK & HENSOLDT im Blick
TKMS-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Kanada bestellt ein Dutzend U-Boote
Infineon-Aktie leichter: Erfolg im Patentstreit - Innoscience-GaN-Ware darf nicht mehr in die USA

Top-Rankings

KW 27: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 27: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.