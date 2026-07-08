CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie 2577016 / LU0251710041
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08.07.2026 10:10:04
EQS-News: Make Whole Redemption Announcement
|
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Real Estate
THE ANNOUNCEMENT REPRODUCED BELOW CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AND WAS ALREADY PUBLISHED THROUGH THE REQUIRED CHANNELS AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014, AS AMENDED. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT REPRESENTS VOLUNTARY PUBLICATION OF THE SAME INFORMATION VIA EQS.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE “UNITED STATES”) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
8 July 2026
NOTICE OF MAKE-WHOLE REDEMPTION
CPI Property Group (the "Issuer")
To the holders of the EUR 750,000,000 2.875 per cent. Senior Notes due 23 April 2027 (ISIN XS2069407786; Common Code 206940778) (nominal amount outstanding: EUR 132,821,000) (the "Notes")[1]
issued under
the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme")
Reference is made to the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions") set out in Schedule 1 – Part 1 of the amended and restated trust deed dated 30 May 2019 (as supplemented by a supplemental trust deed dated 15 January 2021, the "Trust Deed") constituting the Notes. Capitalised terms used in this notice (the "Notice") and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings set out in the Conditions and the Trust Deed.
Pursuant to Condition 7.3 (Redemption at the option of the Issuer (Issuer Call)) of the Notes, the Issuer hereby gives notice to the Noteholders that it will redeem all of the Notes at the Optional Redemption Amount on 24 July 2026 (the "Optional Redemption Date").
The Optional Redemption Amount will be the higher of (i) 100 per cent. of the nominal amount outstanding of the Notes to be redeemed and (ii) the sum of the present values of the nominal amount outstanding of the Notes to be redeemed and the Remaining Term Interest on such Notes (exclusive of interest accrued to the date of redemption), to be determined, in accordance with Condition 7.3 of the Notes, by the Determination Agent on 21 July 2026 (the "Reference Date"). Upon such determination, the Issuer will publish a further notice specifying the Optional Redemption Amount on or about the Reference Date.
This announcement has been issued on Euronext Dublin and delivered to the clearing systems, Euroclear and Clearstream Luxembourg, for onward communication to accountholders in accordance with Condition 14 (Notices) of the Notes.
Noteholders may direct any questions to the Issuer at:
David Greenbaum
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
This announcement is released by CPI PROPERTY GROUP and contains information that qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the Offers described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by David Greenbaum, Chief Executive Officer at CPI Property Group.
[1] The Rate of Interest on the Notes is 2.875 per cent. per annum, which includes a Step Up Margin of 1.250 per cent. per annum following the occurrence of a Step Up Rating Change (each as defined in the Conditions).
08.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2362440
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2362440 08.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|
10:10
|EQS-News: Make Whole Redemption Announcement (EQS Group)
|
09:09
|EQS-News: Tender Offer Results Announcement (EQS Group)
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28.06.26
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01.06.26
|EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes the renewal of its share buy-back programme, as approved by the general meeting of 28 May 2026 (EQS Group)
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