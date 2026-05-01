EQS-News: Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) Executes Term Sheet in Connection With Previously Announced Strategic Acquisition Initiative

EQS-News: Maison Luxe, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) Executes Term Sheet in Connection With Previously Announced Strategic Acquisition Initiative



01.05.2026 / 14:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY - May 1, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”) today announced that it has executed a term sheet with a private company (the “Target”) as part of its ongoing strategic acquisition initiative.

Maison Luxe has been actively exploring opportunities, including evaluating an international acquisition. The execution of this term sheet represents a continuation of those efforts.

Over the course of its review process, the Company conducted internal due diligence and evaluated various aspects of the Target’s operations, infrastructure, and overall strategic fit. Based on this assessment, management determined that the opportunity warrants further advancement and has entered into a term sheet outlining the principal terms of a potential transaction.

Maison Luxe’s management continues to actively evaluate additional opportunities and businesses, both domestically and internationally, that may complement its existing operations and contribute to the development of a more diversified and sustainable business platform. The Company’s approach remains focused on identifying assets with operational substance and potential for long-term value creation.

The term sheet is non-binding in nature, except for certain customary provisions, and any proposed transaction remains subject to, among other things, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of additional due diligence, and satisfaction of applicable regulatory and closing conditions.

ABOUT MAISON LUXE

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only known captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report. There can be no assurance that the Company will enter into a transaction related to this or any opportunity currently under review.

Corporate Contact:

Website: www.maisonluxeny.com

Email: info@maisonluxeny.com

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News Source: Maison Luxe, Inc.