EQS-News: Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) Announces Due Diligence Underway on Two Targeted Health and Wellness Acquisition Candidates

EQS-News: Maison Luxe, Inc. / Key word(s): Healthcare

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) Announces Due Diligence Underway on Two Targeted Health and Wellness Acquisition Candidates



10.06.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Company Advances Strategic Merger and Acquisition Initiative With Active Evaluation of Two Distinct Health and Wellness Sector Opportunities

FORT LEE, NJ - June 10, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) (the “Company”), would like to announce that it has identified two distinct target companies operating within the health and wellness sector and has commenced formal due diligence on both candidates as part of its broader growth and consolidation strategy.

Strategic Context

Under the leadership of its interim management team, Maison Luxe has been methodically evaluating acquisition opportunities that meet its core criteria: established operations, existing revenue infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and the capacity for scalable growth. Following an extensive review of multiple sectors, the Company has determined that health and wellness represent a compelling area of focus, given robust global demand dynamics, fragmented market structure, and the strong alignment between consumer trends and long-term value creation potential.

The global health and wellness market continues to demonstrate significant resilience and expansion, with industry estimates placing its value in excess of $5 trillion globally. The Company believes that strategically positioned businesses within this sector offer a combination of recurring revenue characteristics, community-driven brand loyalty, and meaningful upside potential that is consistent with Maison Luxe’s acquisition criteria.

Due Diligence Process

The Company has engaged in preliminary discussions and is presently conducting detailed operational, financial, and legal due diligence on both target companies. Each candidate has been evaluated for its strategic fit with Maison Luxe’s long-term objectives, including the quality of existing management, scalability of operations, market positioning, and alignment with applicable regulatory frameworks.

The two target companies remain confidential at this stage of the process, as the Company is party to customary non-disclosure agreements. Maison Luxe intends to provide further disclosure in accordance with its obligations as an OTC-listed public company as material developments occur and as permissible under applicable agreements.

The execution of due diligence on two concurrent candidates reflects the Company’s disciplined approach to its acquisition strategy – maintaining multiple paths forward in order to enhance the probability of completing a transaction that delivers genuine value for shareholders.

Management Commentary

“The health and wellness sector offers the type of fundamentally sound, growth-oriented opportunities that we believe are capable of delivering long-term value for our shareholders. Conducting concurrent due diligence on two separate targets is a deliberate decision that positions the Company to move efficiently toward a completed transaction. We will continue to communicate material updates in a transparent and timely manner consistent with our responsibilities as a public company.”

- Robert Roever, Interim President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Director, Maison Luxe, Inc.

Next Steps and Shareholder Updates

Maison Luxe expects to provide further updates regarding the status of its due diligence efforts and any material developments relating to the potential acquisition transactions as they occur. The Company remains committed to maintaining transparency with its shareholders and the investing public throughout this process.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to monitor the Company’s public filings and press releases distributed via recognized newswire services for further updates.

ABOUT MAISON LUXE

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only known captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report. There can be no assurance that the Company will enter into a transaction related to this or any opportunity currently under review.

Corporate Contact:

Website: www.maisonluxeny.com

Email: info@maisonluxeny.com

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News Source: Maison Luxe, Inc.