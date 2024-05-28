Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’909 -0.4%  SPI 15’913 -0.4%  Dow 39’070 0.0%  DAX 18’764 -0.1%  Euro 0.9911 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’048 -0.2%  Gold 2’350 0.0%  Bitcoin 62’080 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9104 -0.4%  Öl 83.2 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
SPI-Titel COSMO Pharmaceuticals-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich COSMO Pharmaceuticals-Anleger freuen
S&P 500-Titel Lyondellbasell Industries-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Lyondellbasell Industries Anlegern eine Freude
FTSE 100-Wert Intertek-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Intertek Anlegern eine Freude
Morgan Stanley: So wird künstliche Intelligenz den Kupferpreis bewegen
Coinbase-Report: Ether steht glänzende Zukunft bevor
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Mainz Biomed Aktie [Valor: 114329196 / ISIN: NL0015000LC2]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2024 14:01:03

EQS-News: Mainz Biomed to Present New Pooled Colorectal Cancer Screening Data, its Largest Study to Date, at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting

finanzen.net zero Mainz Biomed-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Mainz Biomed
0.57 USD -3.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Issuer: Mainz Biomed N.V. / Key word(s): Conference
Mainz Biomed to Present New Pooled Colorectal Cancer Screening Data, its Largest Study to Date, at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting

28.05.2024 / 14:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mainz Biomed to Present New Pooled Colorectal Cancer Screening Data, its Largest Study to Date, at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting

Key Findings: 92.3% Sensitivity for Colorectal Cancer, 82.3% for Advanced Precancerous Lesions

Poster presentation showing new data on 690 subjects including previously unexamined and unreported samples from the pooled ColoFuture and eAArly DETECT studies utilizing the mRNA biomarkers, FIT test, and a proprietary AI Algorithm

BERKELEY, US – MAINZ, Germany – May 28th, 2024 — Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, is excited to announce its participation in the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting. This prestigious conference will be held from May 31 to June 4, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois, and online, serving as a leading forum for the latest developments in oncology.

The combined analysis from the ColoFuture and eAArly DETECT studies represents the largest dataset to date, with 690 subjects including previously unexamined and unreported subjects enrolled across 30 clinical sites. These studies were designed to assess the performance of a novel stool-based approach that combines mRNA signatures and the Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) with an AI-generated algorithm to improve diagnostic performance for detecting colorectal cancer and advanced precancerous lesions.

Presentation Details

Title: “A Novel, Non-Invasive, Multimodal Screening Test for Early Detection of Precancerous Lesions and Colorectal Cancer Using an Artificial Intelligence-Based Algorithm.”

Presenter: Dr. D. Kim Turgeon
Session: Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 13:30 to 16:30 CDT
Abstract #: 3627
Poster Bd#: #290
Citation: J Clin Oncol 42, 2024 (suppl 16; abstr 3627)

This multimodal screening test shows a significant improvement over existing non-invasive methods, particularly in detecting advanced precancerous lesions (APLs) such as advanced adenomas, which are critical for early intervention. By leveraging this approach, Mainz Biomed aims to revolutionize colorectal cancer screening practices and contribute to a reduction in cancer mortality rates worldwide.

Please visit Mainz Biomed’s official website for investors at mainzbiomed.com/investors/ for more information.

Please follow us to stay up to date:

LinkedIn
X (Previously Twitter)
Facebook 

About eAArly DETECT and ColoFuture

eAArly DETECT and ColoFuture studies were designed to integrate novel mRNA biomarkers into Mainz Biomed’s pivotal FDA PMA clinical trial ReconAAsense. The studies included 690 evaluable subjects across 21 sites in the U.S. and 9 sites in Europe. The two cohorts included patients (US cohort aged 45 and older and European cohort aged 40 and older) that provided a stool sample before undergoing a colonoscopy to either screen for CRC (average risk), to follow up on a positive non-invasive test, imaging or symptoms, or if a subject was already identified as having colorectal cancer but before any treatment had been administered. Following colonoscopy and any applicable histopathology, subjects were classified into groups: CRC, advanced adenoma, non-advanced adenoma, no findings, or non-colorectal cancer. Each subject outcome was compared to the results from the next generation test incorporating the novel mRNA biomarkers and FIT.

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, according to World Cancer Research Fund International. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert® should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Each year in the US, 16.6 million colonoscopies are performed. However, roughly one-third of US residents aged 50-75 have never been screened for colon cancer. This gap in screening represents a $4.0B+ total market opportunity in the US.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.  
Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is planning to run a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com.   

For media inquiries

MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke/Caroline Bergmann
+49 211 529252 20
mainzbiomed@mc-services.eu

For investor inquiries, please contact info@mainzbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 9, 2024. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mainz BioMed N.V.
Robert-Koch-Strasse 50
55129 Mainz
Germany
Internet: mainzbiomed.com
EQS News ID: 1911979

 
End of News EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1911979&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Mainz Biomed N.V. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mainz Biomed N.V. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:

🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike

Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:54 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
09:25 SMI schnuppert wieder an 12.000er-Marke
09:19 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
06:19 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Etwas fester zum Wochenstart
27.05.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: „PCE-Daten“ im Fokus – Geldpolitik bleibt bestimmende Thematik
27.05.24 Rückversicherer – Die Versicherer von Versicherungen
24.05.24 Webinar: The role of sustainable investing in tomorrow’s market
23.05.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf L"Oreal SA, AXA SA, Alcon Inc, Eli Lilly & Co
23.05.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’432.13 18.93 PFSSMU
Short 12’692.16 13.40 7CSSMU
Short 13’131.33 8.97 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’907.95 28.05.2024 14:00:35
Long 11’420.00 19.83
Long 11’190.68 13.95 UBSAJU
Long 10’720.00 8.90
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie im Plus: Ermotti-Nachfolge soll bei UBS offenbar intern geklärt werden
Christian Dagg warnt Krypto-Anleger: Bitcoin nur reine Kursfantasie
MSCI World-Index im Fokus: MicroStrategy kurz vor Aufnahme
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang: So viel verdiente er dank des KI-Booms im letzten Jahr
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger reagiert am Mittag positiv
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
GameStop-Aktie klettert weiter nach Aktienverkauf im dreistelligen Millionenwert - Auch weitere Meme-Aktien im Aufwind
Bitcoin im Rentenfonds: US-Bundesstaat investiert Millionen in Bitcoin-ETFs
El Salvadors Bitcoin-Bestände: Neue Tracking-Seite bietet Live-Einblick
ETH-Wale erhöhen ihre Bestände: Ein Anzeichen für wachsendes Vertrauen in Ethereum?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten