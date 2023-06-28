Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mainz Biomed B.V. Registered Shs

28.06.2023 09:01:26

EQS-News: Mainz Biomed to Attend ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2023 in Barcelona, Spain

Mainz Biomed B.V. Registered Shs
4.55 USD -0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Issuer: Mainz BioMed N.V. / Key word(s): Conference
Mainz Biomed to Attend ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2023 in Barcelona, Spain

28.06.2023 / 09:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mainz Biomed to Attend ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2023 in Barcelona, Spain

The Companys innovative CRC screening test will be showcased at booths 105A and 105B in cooperation with partner lab, Inicio-Instituto de Microecología

BERKELEY, US MAINZ, Germany June 28, 2023  Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (Mainz Biomed or the Company), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in early cancer detection, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2023. The event, organized by the European Society for Medical Oncology and held in Barcelona, Spain from June 28th to July 1st, serves as a platform for sharing cutting-edge research and innovations that are revolutionizing the field of gastrointestinal oncology.

Recognized as one of the premier gatherings of the year, the World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer aims to address the urgent need to combat gastrointestinal malignancies, which continue to be a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Mainz Biomed will be at booth 105A and 105B, alongside its laboratory partner, Instituto de Microecología. Together, they will engage with international gastroenterologists, oncologists, and other stakeholders interested in advancing the early detection of colorectal cancer (CRC).

the companies will showcase ColoAlert®, the innovative at-home screening test for CRC by Mainz Biomed. Utilizing state-of-the-art PCR technology, ColoAlert®detects KRAS and BRAF mutations, as well as the total amount of human DNA in stool, facilitating early CRC diagnosis and intervention. Notably, CRC is the third most common cancer globally, with over 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, as stated by the World Cancer Research Fund International.

Additionally, Mainz Biomed is pleased to announce that it will host an exclusive gathering of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) during the event. By bringing together experts from across the Spanish market, the gathering will provide a forum for exchanging industry insights, addressing challenges, and exploring opportunities related to ColoAlert®'s market penetration strategy. It is expected that the insights shared will not only deepen Mainz Biomeds understanding of critical customer needs but also contribute to industry collaboration and the strategic advancement of ColoAlert® across the region.

Attendees are invited to visit Mainz Biomed and Instituto de Microecología at the event to learn more about ColoAlert®and the crucial nature of early colorectal cancer detection.

About ColoAlert®
ColoAlert®, Mainz Biomeds flagship product, delivers high sensitivity and specificity in a user-friendly, at-home colorectal cancer (CRC) screening kit. This non-invasive test can be indicative of tumors as determined by analyzing tumor DNA, offering better early detection than fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). Based on PCR-technology, ColoAlert® detects more cases of colorectal cancer than other stool tests and allows for an earlier diagnosis (Gies et al., 2018). The product is commercially available in select EU countries through a network of leading independent laboratories, corporate health programs and via direct sales. To receive marketing approval in the US, ColoAlert® will be evaluated in the FDA-registration trial ReconAAsense. Once approved in the US, the Companys commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About Mainz Biomed NV
Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Companys flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomeds product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test.

To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.

 

For media inquiries, please contact press@mainzbiomed.com

In Europe:
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke/Caroline Bergmann
+49 211 529252 20
mainzbiomed@mc-services.eu


In the US:
Josh Stanbury
+1 416 628 7441
josh@sjspr.co

For investor inquiries, please contact info@mainzbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, expect, estimate, plan, outlook, and project and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Companys expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Companys expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on May 5, 2022. The Companys SEC filings are available publicly on the SECs website at sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

 


Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mainz BioMed N.V.
Robert-Koch-Strasse 50
55129 Mainz
Germany
Internet: mainzbiomed.com
EQS News ID: 1667227

 
End of News EQS News Service

