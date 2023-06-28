|
28.06.2023 09:01:26
EQS-News: Mainz Biomed to Attend ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2023 in Barcelona, Spain
|
Issuer: Mainz BioMed N.V.
/ Key word(s): Conference
Mainz Biomed to Attend ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2023 in Barcelona, Spain
The Companys innovative CRC screening test will be showcased at booths 105A and 105B in cooperation with partner lab, Inicio-Instituto de Microecología
BERKELEY, US MAINZ, Germany June 28, 2023 Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (Mainz Biomed or the Company), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in early cancer detection, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2023. The event, organized by the European Society for Medical Oncology and held in Barcelona, Spain from June 28th to July 1st, serves as a platform for sharing cutting-edge research and innovations that are revolutionizing the field of gastrointestinal oncology.
Recognized as one of the premier gatherings of the year, the World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer aims to address the urgent need to combat gastrointestinal malignancies, which continue to be a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.
Mainz Biomed will be at booth 105A and 105B, alongside its laboratory partner, Instituto de Microecología. Together, they will engage with international gastroenterologists, oncologists, and other stakeholders interested in advancing the early detection of colorectal cancer (CRC).
the companies will showcase ColoAlert®, the innovative at-home screening test for CRC by Mainz Biomed. Utilizing state-of-the-art PCR technology, ColoAlert®detects KRAS and BRAF mutations, as well as the total amount of human DNA in stool, facilitating early CRC diagnosis and intervention. Notably, CRC is the third most common cancer globally, with over 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, as stated by the World Cancer Research Fund International.
Additionally, Mainz Biomed is pleased to announce that it will host an exclusive gathering of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) during the event. By bringing together experts from across the Spanish market, the gathering will provide a forum for exchanging industry insights, addressing challenges, and exploring opportunities related to ColoAlert®'s market penetration strategy. It is expected that the insights shared will not only deepen Mainz Biomeds understanding of critical customer needs but also contribute to industry collaboration and the strategic advancement of ColoAlert® across the region.
Attendees are invited to visit Mainz Biomed and Instituto de Microecología at the event to learn more about ColoAlert®and the crucial nature of early colorectal cancer detection.
About ColoAlert®
About Mainz Biomed NV
To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
For media inquiries, please contact press@mainzbiomed.com
For investor inquiries, please contact info@mainzbiomed.com
Forward-Looking Statements
|
