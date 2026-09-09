Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’058 -1.6%  SPI 19’848 -1.1%  Dow 52’786 -1.2%  DAX 26’008 0.0%  Euro 0.9409 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’413 0.1%  Gold 4’399 1.0%  Bitcoin 64’018 0.9%  Dollar 1 -0.1%  Öl 99 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Inditex-Aktie: Unternehmen trotzt Konsumflaute - Halbjahresbilanz aber leicht schwächer als gedacht
August 2026: Die Expertenmeinungen zur SpaceX-Aktie
Richemont-Aktie: Anton Rupert zum Co-Vizepräsidenten ernannt
Deutsche Börse begibt Wandelschuldverschreibung
Goldpreis: Anleger abwartend vor wichtigen Inflationsdaten
Suche...
ETF Sparplan

M1 Kliniken Aktie 29694419 / DE000A0STSQ8

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.09.2026 08:30:04

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes Half-Year Report 2026: Beauty EBIT up 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million

M1 Kliniken
20.15 EUR -0.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
M1 Kliniken AG publishes Half-Year Report 2026: Beauty EBIT up 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million

09.09.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M1 Kliniken AG publishes Half-Year Report 2026: Beauty EBIT up 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million

Berlin, 9 September 2026 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) today published its report for the first half of 2026. In its core business “Beauty”, the Group further improved its operating performance while completing its strategic refocusing. Revenue in the Beauty segment rose by 11.0% to EUR 56.9 million, while segment EBIT increased at a faster rate, rising by 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million. With the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH to the PHOENIX group by the 85%-owned M1 Aesthetics AG (formerly HAEMATO AG), completed as of 31 January 2026, the exit from the trading business is complete.

Key Group figures:

  • Group revenue: EUR 76.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 183.5 million)
  • EBITDA: EUR 17.7 million (H1 2025: EUR 20.5 million)
  • EBIT: EUR 15.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 18.0 million)
  • EBIT margin: 20.4% (H1 2025: 9.8%)
  • EBT: EUR 16.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 16.9 million)
  • Earnings per share: EUR 0.52 (H1 2025: EUR 0.63)

Due to the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH, the Group figures are only partially comparable with the prior-year period; revenue from the divested business is included for January 2026 only. Reported EBIT of EUR 15.6 million also includes a one-off, non-cash deconsolidation effect of EUR -4.1 million. Adjusted for this special item, EBIT reached EUR 19.7 million, 9.5% above the prior-year figure.

Beauty segment: growth and profitability increased again

  • Revenue: +11.0% to EUR 56.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 51.2 million)
  • EBIT: +23.8% to EUR 18.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 15.0 million)
  • EBIT margin: 32.7% (H1 2025: 29.4%)

The Beauty segment remains the Group’s central driver of growth and earnings. This performance was supported by efficiency gains in operating processes and the targeted expansion of medical capacity. With an EBIT margin of 32.7%, the core business continues to clearly exceed its medium-term margin target of at least 20%.

Trading segment: planned exit completed

  • Revenue: EUR 19.7 million (H1 2025: EUR 132.3 million)
  • EBIT: EUR -3.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 3.0 million)

The sharp decline in the trading business is the direct consequence of the sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH.

Outlook

M1 Kliniken AG will consistently pursue its profitable growth path through the expansion of national and international clinics. For the Beauty segment, the company is targeting revenue of EUR 200 to 300 million by 2029 with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%. The overarching goal remains to establish M1 Med Beauty as the world’s leading brand for aesthetic medicine.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medicine services in Europe and Australia. With a clearly focused business model, a high degree of standardisation and consistent scaling, the Group currently operates 59 clinics in ten countries under the M1 Med Beauty brand. All treatments are performed exclusively by qualified physicians in accordance with uniformly high quality standards and are offered at market-leading prices. The international expansion, pursued systematically since the end of 2018, forms the basis for further scalable growth and the strengthening of the Group’s global market position. With the M1 Schlossklinik in Berlin, the Group operates one of the largest and most modern clinics for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Europe. The facility has four operating theatres and 35 beds.


Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Strasse 5
12557 Berlin
T: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
M: ir@m1-kliniken.de

09.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Strasse 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
Fax: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
WKN: A0STSQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900W697S31A26WT02
EQS News ID: 2396142

 
End of News EQS News Service

2396142  09.09.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Bloom Energy - Aufstieg in die 1. Liga

Der Brennstoffzellenspezialist steigt in den US-Leitindex auf. Neben diesem prestigeträchtigen Erfolg spricht die Charttechnik für ein kurzfristiges Long-Engagement bei Bloom Energy.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu M1 Kliniken AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu M1 Kliniken AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Euronext
NEU✅ SEI Investments
NEU✅ Ameriprise Financial

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Swiss Life
❌ BNP Paribas
❌ Iberdrola

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

08:34 Rohstoffe: aktiver Ansatz macht sich bezahlt
08:09 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Nachbörslich schwächer
08.09.26 Logo WHS Broadcom nach Zahlen: KI-Boom – warum fällt die Aktie?
08.09.26 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
08.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
08.09.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 08.09.2026
08.09.26 Novartis und Swiss Re belasten
04.09.26 Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’660.10 19.56 SEBBCU
Short 14’957.87 13.86 SRQBMU
Short 15’525.51 8.92 S1B4JU
SMI-Kurs: 14’057.61 08.09.2026 17:31:06
Long 13’492.06 19.97 STBJYU
Long 13’161.81 13.66 SYBDXU
Long 12’609.01 8.98 S42B5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ATX-Wert voestalpine-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem voestalpine-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
Novartis-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Del-desiran verfehlt Studienziel bei Muskelkrankheit - Milliarden an Börsenwert vernichtet
Coinbase-CEO: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte auf bis zu 400'000 US-Dollar klettern
UBS-Aktie in Grün: Vorzeitige Rückzahlung von Anleihen angekündigt
Sandoz-Aktie letztlich stabil: Neue Wachstumsziele bis 2030 und 2035 - Investition in neue Biosimilar-Anlage
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Zurich-Aktie im Minus: Rückzahlungsoption für nachrangige Euro-Anleihe ausgeübt
Steigende Ölpreise belasten: SMI beendet Handel mit heftigen Abschlägen - Novartis bremst erneut -- DAX schliesslich robust -- US-Börsen schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Novartis Aktie News: Novartis knickt am Nachmittag ein
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot tendiert am Dienstagabend südwärts

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.