M1 Kliniken Aktie [Valor: 29694419 / ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8]
19.11.2024 08:15:08

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG increases operating profit (EBIT) by 71% in the first nine months of 2024 and confirms medium-term targets

M1 Kliniken
17.65 EUR 4.75%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
M1 Kliniken AG increases operating profit (EBIT) by 71% in the first nine months of 2024 and confirms medium-term targets

19.11.2024 / 08:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

M1 Kliniken AG increases operating profit (EBIT) by 71% in the first nine months of 2024 and confirms medium-term targets

  • Group: sales +8.7% to EUR 257.22 million and EBIT +70.7% to EUR 22.09 million
  • Beauty segment growth driver with sales +33.5% to EUR 71.02 million
  • EBIT in the Beauty segment +30.4% to EUR 16.26 million
  • Medium-term target confirmed: World's leading private provider of beauty treatments                           

 Berlin, 19.11.2024 –M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) can look back on a strong performance in the first nine months of 2024. Europe's leading private provider of beauty treatments with the ‘M1 Med Beauty’ brand has significantly increased sales and profits. From January to September 2024, the M1 Group increased consolidated sales by 8.7% from EUR 236.6 million to EUR 257.2 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved at a much faster rate, rising by 70.7% from EUR 12.94 million to EUR 22.09 million. The Group EBIT margin rose from 5.5% in the same period of the previous year to 8.6%. Net profit (after minority interests) climbed by 247% to EUR 14.33 million in the first nine months of 2024 (9M 2023: EUR 4.13 million). Earnings per share increased accordingly from EUR 0.22 to EUR 0.77 in the reporting period.

The core business of beauty continues to be the growth driver. With the ‘M1 Med Beauty’ brand, the Group is the leading private provider of beauty treatments in Europe and is expanding worldwide. The M1 Group currently operates 63 specialist medical centres for aesthetic medicine in ten countries. At the same time, the M1 Group is significantly increasing sales and profits in the segment. In the first nine months of 2024, the Beauty segment generated revenue of EUR 71.0 million, 33.5% more than in the same period of the previous year (9M 2023: EUR 53.2 million). The operating result (EBIT) climbed by over 30% from EUR 12.5 million to EUR 16.3 million. At 23%, the EBIT margin in the core segment is solidly above the long-term target of 20%.

In the Trading segment, the consistent focus on profitability is showing noticeable success. Segment EBIT rose from EUR 0.4 million to EUR 5.8 million in the reporting period. Sales increased from EUR 183.4 million to EUR 186.2 million. 

Outlook: The world's leading private provider of beauty treatments

M1 CEO Attila Strauss states: ‘We are continuing our dynamic growth course - both in terms of sales and profits as well as global expansion. It is not just the opening of new locations that is driving our strong operational development. We are also continuously realising untapped potential at our existing locations.’

Overall, the M1 Group believes it is well on track to achieve its medium-term targets: by the end of 2029, the number of medical centres specialising in aesthetic medicine is to increase to between 150 and 200, generating annual revenue of between EUR 200 and 300 million with an EBIT margin of at least 20%. At the same time, M1 intends to establish a shareholder-friendly dividend policy in the coming years.

In addition to further independent development, M1 is continuing to examine strategic options. Several well-known private equity companies have made indicative offers for the Beauty segment regarding an investment or a complete takeover. The process is ongoing and talks with interested parties continued in the third quarter with an open outcome. Strategic options for the future of the Retail segment are also being examined and specific talks are being held with interested parties.

 

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical healthcare services in Europe. The Group offers products and services of the highest quality standards in the aesthetic and surgical fields. Beauty treatments are currently offered at 63 specialist centres under the ‘M1 Med Beauty’ brand.
With four operating theatres and 35 beds, the M1 Schlossklinik for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery in Berlin is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. M1 has been driving forward its internationalisation since the end of 2018 and is currently represented in ten countries.

 

Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
T: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
M: ir@m1-kliniken.de

19.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
Fax: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
WKN: A0STSQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2032621

 
End of News EQS News Service

2032621  19.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2032621&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

