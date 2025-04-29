Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’068 0.3%  SPI 16’380 0.3%  Dow 40’228 0.3%  DAX 22’414 0.6%  Euro 0.9390 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’178 0.1%  Gold 3’321 -0.6%  Bitcoin 78’182 0.2%  Dollar 0.8232 0.4%  Öl 65.0 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Jefferies & Company Inc. veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: adidas-Aktie mit Hold
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: Novartis erhöht nach starkem Jahresstart erneut die Prognose
Symrise-Aktie sinkt dennoch leicht: Wachstum stärker als erwartet
HSBC-Aktie dennoch höher: Gewinn rückläufig - Aktienrückkauf
Deutsche Bank-Aktie zieht an: Umsatz steigt zum Jahresauftakt deutlich an
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.04.2025 10:03:32

EQS-News: LPKF: Changes to the Supervisory Board

LPKF Laser & Electronics
7.33 CHF -10.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE / Key word(s): Personnel
LPKF: Changes to the Supervisory Board

29.04.2025 / 10:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LPKF: Changes to the Supervisory Board

Corporate News - GARBSEN, 29 APRIL 2025

Jean-Michel Richard, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE will not be available for a further term of service after his mandate expires at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2025.

The members of the Supervisory Board extend their sincere thanks to Jean-Michel Richard for his leadership and dedication over the past five years. His personality, his expertise and strategic vision have significantly shaped and advanced the company’s direction.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman and help drive LPKF’s transformation,” said Richard. “Highlights include the appointments of CEO Klaus Fiedler and most recently, CFO Peter Mümmler, as well as Supervisory Board members Anka Wittenberg and Alexa Siebert in 2023. LPKF is well positioned to capitalize on the solid foundations we have built together, and I wish the company sustainable growth, disruptive innovations and visionary products”.

At the June AGM the Supervisory Board will propose Paul Owsianowski, Investment Manager and Partner at Active Ownership Group (AOC), for election. Owsianowski brings extensive expertise in Finance, Corporate Strategy and M&A, along with valuable experience from serving on multiple supervisory boards.

Following the June Annual General Meeting, the newly constituted Supervisory Board plans to elect Alexa Siebert as its new Chairwoman. Siebert is an accomplished leader with international management experience. She has driven corporate strategy and led mergers and acquisitions, while also serving in key governance roles on supervisory boards and as chair of audit committees. Her career demonstrates a proven ability to guide organizations through strategic decisions and governance challenges.

More information on the AGM is available at www.lpkf.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting

About LPKF

As a high-tech mechanical engineering company, LPKF develops highly precise, scalable manufacturing processes that are used in growth markets such as semiconductors & electronics, life sciences & medical technology, smart mobility, as well as research & development. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover and operates on a worldwide basis via subsidiaries and representative offices. LPKF employs more than 750 people and is relentlessly committed to driving technological progress with innovative solutions and making a sustainable, positive change in the world. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE are traded on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).

 

 



Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

29.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2126608

 
End of News EQS News Service

2126608  29.04.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?