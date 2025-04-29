EQS-News: LPKF: Changes to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE / Key word(s): Personnel

LPKF: Changes to the Supervisory Board



29.04.2025 / 10:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LPKF: Changes to the Supervisory Board

Corporate News - GARBSEN, 29 APRIL 2025

Jean-Michel Richard, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE will not be available for a further term of service after his mandate expires at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2025.

The members of the Supervisory Board extend their sincere thanks to Jean-Michel Richard for his leadership and dedication over the past five years. His personality, his expertise and strategic vision have significantly shaped and advanced the company’s direction.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman and help drive LPKF’s transformation,” said Richard. “Highlights include the appointments of CEO Klaus Fiedler and most recently, CFO Peter Mümmler, as well as Supervisory Board members Anka Wittenberg and Alexa Siebert in 2023. LPKF is well positioned to capitalize on the solid foundations we have built together, and I wish the company sustainable growth, disruptive innovations and visionary products”.

At the June AGM the Supervisory Board will propose Paul Owsianowski, Investment Manager and Partner at Active Ownership Group (AOC), for election. Owsianowski brings extensive expertise in Finance, Corporate Strategy and M&A, along with valuable experience from serving on multiple supervisory boards.

Following the June Annual General Meeting, the newly constituted Supervisory Board plans to elect Alexa Siebert as its new Chairwoman. Siebert is an accomplished leader with international management experience. She has driven corporate strategy and led mergers and acquisitions, while also serving in key governance roles on supervisory boards and as chair of audit committees. Her career demonstrates a proven ability to guide organizations through strategic decisions and governance challenges.

More information on the AGM is available at www.lpkf.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting

About LPKF

As a high-tech mechanical engineering company, LPKF develops highly precise, scalable manufacturing processes that are used in growth markets such as semiconductors & electronics, life sciences & medical technology, smart mobility, as well as research & development. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover and operates on a worldwide basis via subsidiaries and representative offices. LPKF employs more than 750 people and is relentlessly committed to driving technological progress with innovative solutions and making a sustainable, positive change in the world. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE are traded on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).

Contact:Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations