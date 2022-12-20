SMI 10'692 -0.8%  SPI 13'677 -0.7%  Dow 32'798 0.1%  DAX 13'891 -0.4%  Euro 0.9846 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'808 -0.1%  Gold 1'816 1.6%  Bitcoin 15'648 2.5%  Dollar 0.9253 -0.4%  Öl 79.9 -0.3% 
EQS-News: Logwin AG: Federal Central Office establishes retribution of additional capital contribution for 2020 to 2022 distributions to German investors. Proceedings in Luxembourg still open.

Logwin
252.06 CHF -1.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Logwin AG: Federal Central Office establishes retribution of additional capital contribution for 2020 to 2022 distributions to German investors. Proceedings in Luxembourg still open. (news with additional features)

20.12.2022 / 17:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - In August 2020 and September 2022, Logwin AG submitted applications to the German Federal Central Tax Office in accordance with Section 27 (8) of the German Corporate Income Tax Act (applications for the qualification of a so-called retribution of additional capital contribution) for 2020 to 2022 distributions. The Federal Central Tax Office has now determined the so-called retribution of additional capital contribution in accordance with the application in each case with notices dated December 13, 2022, received on December 19, 2022.

 

If certain further legal requirements are met, the above-mentioned distributions in 2020, 2021 and 2022 can thus be exempted from German taxation for shareholders resident in Germany. Regarding a certificate that may be required for the German income tax return, affected shareholders can contact Logwin AG at https://www.logwin-logistics.com/contact/contact-form.html, quoting the keyword "retribution of additional capital contribution".

 

There are no final decisions yet on the concurrent proceedings resp. appeals in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg relating to the distributions for 2019 to 2022.


Logwin AG expressly points out that the above statements do not constitute tax advice for shareholders. In particular, the statements cannot take into account the individual situation of the individual shareholder. Shareholders are therefore advised to consult their respective tax advisors with regard to the individual tax consequences of the above proposals concerning the distributions. Only they are in a position to take appropriate account of the particular tax circumstances of the individual shareholder.
 

About  Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2021, the group generated sales of EUR 1.9bn and currently employs about 4,100 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.
 

Contact:         www.logwin-logistics.com

Sebastian Esser
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +352 719690-1112
sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com

Additional features:

File: Logwin AG_Press_Release_retribution of additional capital contribution_20122022

20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 719 690 0
Fax: +352 719 690 1359
E-mail: ir-info@logwin-logistics.com
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com
ISIN: LU1618151879
WKN: A2DR54
Indices: Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP), DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsector Transportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector All Logistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1518151

 
End of News EQS News Service

1518151  20.12.2022 CET/CEST

