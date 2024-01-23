EQS-News: LiveOne's Subsidiary LiveOne Brands' Birthday Sex Wine Sells Out in First Week of Pre-Sale

EQS-News: LiveOne / Key word(s): Financial

LiveOne's Subsidiary LiveOne Brands' Birthday Sex Wine Sells Out in First Week of Pre-Sale



A Sensational Blend of Music and Winemaking Crafted with Grammy-Nominated Artist Jeremih and Renowned Winemaker Russell Bevan

LiveOne Enters $40B White Wine Market

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - January 23, 2024 - LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO), a leading creator-first platform, proudly announces the launch of Birthday Sex Wine, a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Grammy-nominated R&B artist Jeremih and acclaimed Napa Valley/Sonoma winemaker Russell Bevan. The exclusive pre-sale opened last Friday with a limited quantity of the product’s first run and has already sold out. Additional inventory is expected to be added to the product’s website in the coming weeks.

Inspired by Jeremih's chart-topping debut hit single, "Birthday Sex," Birthday Sex Wine is a Naked Chardonnay meticulously handpicked from premier vineyards in the Columbia Valley of Washington. Crafted with love and celebration in mind, each bottle offers a unique blend of vibrant fruit flavors and subtle oak nuances, making every sip a moment of joy.

Jeremih, known for his musical prowess and chart-topping hits, expresses his excitement about Birthday Sex Wine, stating, "It's more than just a wine; it's a celebration of life’s finest moments. Blending past achievements with new beginnings, Birthday Sex toasts to it all."

In collaboration with renowned winemaker Russell Bevan, Jeremih has curated a well-rounded taste profile that reflects both his artistic sensibilities and the excellence of Bevan's winemaking expertise. During the launch period, orders of 6 bottles or more will be personally signed by Jeremih.

Key Details:

● Wine: Birthday Sex Naked Chardonnay

● Volume: 750 mL | ABV: 12.5%

● MSRP: $34.99

● Availability: Pre-Orders now sold out, but customers can sign up for waitlist at BirthdaySexWine.com for shipments within the United States.

Birthday Sex Wine is part of LiveOne Brands, a new division featuring celebrity-backed and branded products. LiveOne, Inc. continues to redefine the entertainment landscape, with subsidiaries like Slacker Radio, PodcastOne, PPVOne, Gramophone Media, and more, reaching a membership base of approximately 3.1 million.

