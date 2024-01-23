Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LiveXLive Media Aktie [Valor: 114151169 / ISIN: US53814X1028]
23.01.2024 14:35:39

EQS-News: LiveOne's Subsidiary LiveOne Brands' Birthday Sex Wine Sells Out in First Week of Pre-Sale

LiveXLive Media
EQS-News: LiveOne / Key word(s): Financial
LiveOne's Subsidiary LiveOne Brands' Birthday Sex Wine Sells Out in First Week of Pre-Sale

23.01.2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

A Sensational Blend of Music and Winemaking Crafted with Grammy-Nominated Artist Jeremih and Renowned Winemaker Russell Bevan

 

LiveOne Enters $40B White Wine Market

 

LOS ANGELES, CA - 65aec67dda846f373deaca82.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 23, 2024 - LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO), a leading creator-first platform, proudly announces the launch of Birthday Sex Wine, a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Grammy-nominated R&B artist Jeremih and acclaimed Napa Valley/Sonoma winemaker Russell Bevan. The exclusive pre-sale opened last Friday with a limited quantity of the product’s first run and has already sold out. Additional inventory is expected to be added to the product’s website in the coming weeks.

 

Inspired by Jeremih's chart-topping debut hit single, "Birthday Sex," Birthday Sex Wine is a Naked Chardonnay meticulously handpicked from premier vineyards in the Columbia Valley of Washington. Crafted with love and celebration in mind, each bottle offers a unique blend of vibrant fruit flavors and subtle oak nuances, making every sip a moment of joy.

 

Jeremih, known for his musical prowess and chart-topping hits, expresses his excitement about Birthday Sex Wine, stating, "It's more than just a wine; it's a celebration of life’s finest moments. Blending past achievements with new beginnings, Birthday Sex toasts to it all."

 

In collaboration with renowned winemaker Russell Bevan, Jeremih has curated a well-rounded taste profile that reflects both his artistic sensibilities and the excellence of Bevan's winemaking expertise. During the launch period, orders of 6 bottles or more will be personally signed by Jeremih.

 

Key Details:

      Wine: Birthday Sex Naked Chardonnay

      Volume: 750 mL | ABV: 12.5%

      MSRP: $34.99

      Availability: Pre-Orders now sold out, but customers can sign up for waitlist at BirthdaySexWine.com for shipments within the United States.

 

Birthday Sex Wine is part of LiveOne Brands, a new division featuring celebrity-backed and branded products. LiveOne, Inc. continues to redefine the entertainment landscape, with subsidiaries like Slacker Radio, PodcastOne, PPVOne, Gramophone Media, and more, reaching a membership base of approximately 3.1 million.

 

For media inquiries, please contact:

 

LiveOne IR Contact :
Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc.

(415) 389-4670

john@liviakis.com

 

LiveOne Press Contact :
LiveOne
press@liveone.com

Follow LiveOne on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter at @liveone.

About LiveOne, Inc.

LiveOne, Inc. is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform delivering premium experiences and content worldwide. With subsidiaries like Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, LiveOne has garnered accolades for its innovative approach, including the Best Live Moment award by Digiday for the "Social Gloves" PPV Event.

About Jeremih

Jeremy P. Felton, professionally known as Jeremih, is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer hailing from Chicago, Illinois. With a career marked by numerous chart-topping hits, Jeremih continues to leave an indelible mark on the music industry. Jeremih rose to fame with his debut single "Birthday Sex" in 2009, marking the beginning of a career adorned with 21 Billboard Hot 100 hits, four Top 10 hits, and numerous accolades, including a Grammy nomination.

About Bevan Cellars

Founded in 2005 by Russell Bevan and Victoria De Crescenzo, Bevan Cellars is synonymous with excellence in winemaking. Russell Bevan, a celebrated winemaker, has produced over 15 wines that have earned perfect 100-point ratings and was named "Winemaker of the Year" by The Wine Advocate in 2015.

 


News Source: NewMediaWire

23.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LiveOne
United States
ISIN: US53814X1028
EQS News ID: 1821253

 
End of News EQS News Service

1821253  23.01.2024 CET/CEST

