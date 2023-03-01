|
01.03.2023 16:58:45
EQS-News: LION Smart Production GmbH ready to start making packs at its own facility in Hildburghausen
|
EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
LION Smart Production GmbH ready to start making packs at its own facility in Hildburghausen
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Baar (Switzerland), March 01, 2023 LION Smart Production GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG for the production of electrical energy storage systems and lithium-ion battery system technology, is ready to start the production of battery packs in its own facility in Hildburghausen.
As previously announced the company is on schedule to start ramping up the production facility. All machines and equipment are up and running. The company will now ramp up production during March. The first batteries will start being shipped to customers in April. Until then customers will continue to be supplied out of inventory. LION Smart Production GmbH will inform immediately about further development in Hildburghausen.
About LION E-Mobility AG:
www.lionemobility.com
Winfried Buss
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Frank Schonrock
Arne Siegner
Disclaimer:
01.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Lindenstraße 16
|6340 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 12
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.com
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0560888270
|WKN:
|A2QH97
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1572431
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1572431 01.03.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu LION E-Mobility AG
Analysen zu LION E-Mobility AG
Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
https://youtube.com/live/HbCiFb_KC-U?feature=share
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX fallen zurück an die Nulllinie -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimischen sowie der deutschen Aktienmarkt geben zwischenzeitliche Gewinn gegen Nachmittag ab. Die Wall Street notiert unterhalb der gestrigen Schlusskurse. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}