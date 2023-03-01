SMI 11'097 0.0%  SPI 14'314 0.1%  Dow 32'649 0.0%  DAX 15'384 0.1%  Euro 1.0022 0.6%  EStoxx50 4'242 0.1%  Gold 1'840 0.7%  Bitcoin 22'287 2.2%  Dollar 0.9389 -0.3%  Öl 84.0 0.2% 
01.03.2023 16:58:45

EQS-News: LION Smart Production GmbH ready to start making packs at its own facility in Hildburghausen

LION E-Mobility
4.53 EUR 2.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
LION Smart Production GmbH ready to start making packs at its own facility in Hildburghausen

01.03.2023 / 16:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LION Smart Production GmbH ready to start making packs at its own facility in Hildburghausen

Baar (Switzerland), March 01, 2023 LION Smart Production GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG for the production of electrical energy storage systems and lithium-ion battery system technology, is ready to start the production of battery packs in its own facility in Hildburghausen.

As previously announced the company is on schedule to start ramping up the production facility. All machines and equipment are up and running. The company will now ramp up production during March. The first batteries will start being shipped to customers in April. Until then customers will continue to be supplied out of inventory. LION Smart Production GmbH will inform immediately about further development in Hildburghausen.

 

About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc., LION Smart North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

www.lionemobility.com

Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG


LION Smart Production GmbH

Winfried Buss
Managing Director

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Frank Schonrock
Phone: +49 (0) 173.70 25 315
E-mail: frank.schoenrock@lionemobility.com | ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

Arne Siegner
Phone: +41 (0) 41 500 54 11
E-mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

 

Disclaimer:
Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual

 


01.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.com
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0560888270
WKN: A2QH97
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1572431

 
End of News EQS News Service

1572431  01.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1572431&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

