EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG: German premium OEM successfully completes high-temperature tests of LION LIGHT battery - LION Smart GmbH honored as one of the 'Most Innovative Companies 2024'

LION E-Mobility AG: German premium OEM successfully completes high-temperature tests of LION LIGHT battery - LION Smart GmbH honored as one of the "Most Innovative Companies 2024"

Zug (Switzerland), November 4, 2024 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, announces significant progress in the development of the LION LIGHT battery with innovative immersion cooling technology. The high temperature tests, conducted in close cooperation with a renowned German premium OEM, have been successfully completed. The 400-volt battery developed by LION Smart significantly exceeded the required test parameters and proved its performance under extreme conditions.

The project manager responsible for the premium OEM stated that the technology of the LION LIGHT battery is the only one available on the market that meets the OEM's requirements.

In the next step, LION will focus on preparing for series production of the LION LIGHT battery. At the same time, talks are already underway with potential partners at production and investor level in order to provide the best possible support for the market launch of the innovative battery.

Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG, comments: "The successful completion of the high-temperature tests confirms the technical superiority of our battery with immersion cooling. We are very proud of this milestone and are now looking forward to preparing for series production. We also expect interest from other OEMs in our battery technology following these outstanding test results."

In addition, the innovative strength of LION Smart GmbH was recently recognized as one of the most innovative companies in 2024 in this year's ranking by the SZ Institute. The ranking, which was compiled in collaboration with the Creditreform Group, examined 2,346 companies, of which only 272 were selected for their outstanding innovation performance.

Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LION, adds: "This award is a significant testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and quality. It reinforces our vision of being at the forefront of battery technology and driving electric mobility forward."

About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions.

The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability.

Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.

www.lionemobility.com

