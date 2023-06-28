EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG: General Meeting of Shareholders discharges Board and approves annual financial statements, and Board as well as Management for another year

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Report

Press release

General Meeting of Shareholders discharges Board and approves annual financial statements, and Board as well as Management for another year

Zug (Switzerland), June 28, 2023 At today's Annual General Meeting in Zug (Switzerland), the shareholders of LION E-Mobility AG approved all items of the agenda. Particularly, the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG has been fully discharged for 2022, and the shareholders confirmed the Board of Directors consisting of Alessio Basteri (Chairman), Ian Mukherjee and Tobias Mayer for another year. Deloitte AG (Switzerland) was also confirmed as auditor and Pascal Bucher (Finaport, Zurich, Switzerland) as proxy until the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The annual financial statements of the company, consisting of the balance sheet, P&L, and annex, which has received an unqualified audit opinion from the auditing company Deloitte, were approved as well.

After the last two years, when due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting had to be held purely with the involvement of a proxy, investors were able to show-up personally for this years AGM. Also, an intense AGM Investor Conference Call were scheduled in parallel to the AGM.

I am glad that we were able to run this years AGM with the opportunity for investors to attend and the AGM in person or to participate Investor Conference Call in parallel. We wanted to offer our shareholders full transparency and we are grateful for all the questions that reached us before and during the AGM and the conference call, said Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG, who also provided a report about the successful year 2022 for the company during the AGM Investor Conference Call.

We had a very good start into 2023 and the official opening of our own production plant in Hildburghausen marks, most potentially, the biggest milestone in our companys successful history. For six weeks now, our first LION SE09 batteries have been shipped to our customers, and many will follow until the end of this year and beyond as we are working hard to continue the success story. I would like to thank all shareholders for their trust in us, Basteri continued.

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TUV SUD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TUV SUD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc., LION Smart North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

www.lionemobility.com

