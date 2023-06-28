Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.06.2023 19:36:01

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG: General Meeting of Shareholders discharges Board and approves annual financial statements, and Board as well as Management for another year

LION E-Mobility
3.78 EUR -3.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Report
LION E-Mobility AG: General Meeting of Shareholders discharges Board and approves annual financial statements, and Board as well as Management for another year

28.06.2023 / 19:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

General Meeting of Shareholders discharges Board and approves annual financial statements, and Board as well as Management for another year

Zug (Switzerland), June 28, 2023 At today's Annual General Meeting in Zug (Switzerland), the shareholders of LION E-Mobility AG approved all items of the agenda. Particularly, the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG has been fully discharged for 2022, and the shareholders confirmed the Board of Directors consisting of Alessio Basteri (Chairman), Ian Mukherjee and Tobias Mayer for another year. Deloitte AG (Switzerland) was also confirmed as auditor and Pascal Bucher (Finaport, Zurich, Switzerland) as proxy until the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The annual financial statements of the company, consisting of the balance sheet, P&L, and annex, which has received an unqualified audit opinion from the auditing company Deloitte, were approved as well.

After the last two years, when due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting had to be held purely with the involvement of a proxy, investors were able to show-up personally for this years AGM. Also, an intense AGM Investor Conference Call were scheduled in parallel to the AGM.

I am glad that we were able to run this years AGM with the opportunity for investors to attend and the AGM in person or to participate Investor Conference Call in parallel. We wanted to offer our shareholders full transparency and we are grateful for all the questions that reached us before and during the AGM and the conference call, said Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG, who also provided a report about the successful year 2022 for the company during the AGM Investor Conference Call.

We had a very good start into 2023 and the official opening of our own production plant in Hildburghausen marks, most potentially, the biggest milestone in our companys successful history. For six weeks now, our first LION SE09 batteries have been shipped to our customers, and many will follow until the end of this year and beyond as we are working hard to continue the success story. I would like to thank all shareholders for their trust in us, Basteri continued.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TUV SUD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TUV SUD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc., LION Smart North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

www.lionemobility.com

Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG

Alessio Basteri
Chairman of the Board

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Frank Schonrock
Phone: +49 (0) 173.70 25 315
E-mail: frank.schoenrock@lionemobility.com | ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

Disclaimer:

Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

 

 


28.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.com
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0560888270
WKN: A2QH97
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1668255

 
End of News EQS News Service

1668255  28.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1668255&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

