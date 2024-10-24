Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’205 0.5%  SPI 16’238 0.5%  Dow 42’515 -1.0%  DAX 19’476 0.5%  Euro 0.9348 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’955 0.7%  Gold 2’737 0.7%  Bitcoin 57’791 0.0%  Dollar 0.8656 -0.1%  Öl 76.5 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Kering-Aktie dennoch in Grün: Kering erwartet massiven Gewinnrückgang für 2024
VanEck senkt Ethereum-Preisziel deutlich nach Modellaktualisierung
BASF-Aktie zieht an: Erweiterung der Neopor-Dämmstoffkapazitäten
Beiersdorf-Aktie deutlich fester: Beiersdorf erzielt Umsatzwachstum
JP Morgan Chase & Co. bescheinigt Overweight für Beiersdorf-Aktie
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Linde Aktie [Valor: 124625792 / ISIN: IE000S9YS762]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.10.2024 12:00:13

EQS-News: Linde Signs Agreements to De-captivate Two Air Separation Units and Expand Supply of Industrial Gases to Tata Steel Limited in India

Linde
413.87 CHF 5.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde Signs Agreements to De-captivate Two Air Separation Units and Expand Supply of Industrial Gases to Tata Steel Limited in India

24.10.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Signs Agreements to De-captivate Two Air Separation Units and Expand Supply of Industrial Gases to Tata Steel Limited in India

Woking, UK, October 24, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced that it has signed agreements to de-captivate two air separation units (ASUs) and expand its existing supply of industrial gases to Tata Steel Limited in Odisha, India.

Linde already supplies industrial gases from its existing two on-site plants to Tata Steel’s iron and steel making facility at the Kalinganagar Industrial Complex. It will now acquire two additional large ASUs, more than doubling its on-site capacity. Both ASUs are currently under construction and the transfer of the plants is expected to take place in 2025. Linde has also signed a long-term agreement with Tata Steel for the supply of oxygen, nitrogen and argon to support the customer’s major capacity expansion project.

In addition to supplying Tata Steel, the new ASUs will meet demand for industrial gases from the local merchant market. Linde has signed agreements for the supply of renewable energy to the plant, reducing Scope 2 emissions in line with Linde’s 2035 absolute GHG emissions reduction target.

“The new agreements to support Tata Steel’s major capacity expansion build on our existing long-term relationship and further strengthen our position as a supplier of critical industrial gases to the steel industry,” said Moloy Banerjee, President ASEAN & South Asia, Linde. “The project meets our strict investment criteria and will deliver sustainable growth for Linde, while enhancing our network density in one of India’s most important and fast-growing industrial gas clusters.”

  

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com

 

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


24.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 2014573

 
End of News EQS News Service

2014573  24.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2014573&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Linde plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten