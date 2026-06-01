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Linde Aktie 124625792 / IE000S9YS762

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01.06.2026 11:59:33

EQS-News: Linde Publishes 2025 Sustainable Development Report

Linde
388.08 CHF 0.15%
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EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability
Linde Publishes 2025 Sustainable Development Report

01.06.2026 / 11:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Publishes 2025 Sustainable Development Report

Woking, UK, June 1, 2026 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) has published its 2025 Sustainable Development Report, highlighting measurable progress against its sustainability commitments and the growing impact of its technologies in supporting customers’ decarbonization efforts.

In 2025, Linde reduced absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 10% versus its 2021 baseline and increased the share of electricity from low-carbon and renewable sources to 50%, advancing toward its 2035 emissions reduction target.

Linde’s products and technologies enabled customers to avoid approximately 98 million metric tons of CO2-equivalent emissions during the year, reinforcing the company’s role as a critical partner in industrial decarbonization.

The company’s efforts also focused on resource efficiency, conserving over one billion gallons of water and diverting 200 million pounds of waste from landfills. Beyond operations, Linde community engagement efforts supported approximately 2,100 organizations globally, with employee-led community initiatives benefiting nearly 400,000 people around the world.

“Sustainability is integral to how we invest, operate and serve our customers and communities,” said Erin Catapano, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. “In 2025, Linde made progress toward our 2035 absolute emissions reduction target, increased our low-carbon energy sources and helped our customers to avoid emissions. We remain focused on disciplined delivery against our long-term targets.”

The 2025 Sustainable Development Report, prepared in accordance with GRI standards, is available on linde.com. Linde is a constituent of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for the 23rd consecutive year and was recognized by S&P Global for 25 years of participation in its Corporate Sustainability Assessment.
 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde’s industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 
 
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com



 


01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor.Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 2336188

 
End of News EQS News Service

2336188  01.06.2026 CET/CEST

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